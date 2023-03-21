South Florida Council of African Elders seeks to restore communities of African descent to wellness.
Restoring traditional values helps African Americans Heal
Every 'Black' community should establish a council of elders. Without a council of elders most Black communities will remain disorganized and lacking direction and effective leadership,”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cultural Wellness Movement, an initiative of the nonprofit organization Fire Forged Recovery, has organized nominations for the South Florida Council of African Elders.
— Manu Ampim
Driven by the weariness of centuries of inequality and bias, people of African descent and of all ethnicities are engaging in a variety of initiatives to establish balance and dignity for all. Seeking wholeness, Africans in America are reclaiming historical truths and examining what it means to blend the identity of the present with the strengths of the past. Currently, conversations about the circumstances of the elders often focus on their vulnerability, marginalization, and isolation. The Council’s purpose is to harvest the lifelong skills and wisdom of African American Elders for the good of the community.
According to African American History Professor Manu Ampim, “Every 'Black' community should establish a council of elders to help guide that particular community. There are a number of examples of African societies governed by elders (gerontocracy) because of their collective and accumulative wisdom. This is an important philosophy that should be adopted because a council of elders could be consulted in a variety of matters, ranging from family or marriage disputes, community-wide issues, naming of buildings and community centers, and directing resources to supporting important projects. Without a council of elders most Black communities will remain disorganized and lacking direction and effective leadership.” (https://www.manuampim.com/AfricanInitiationRites.htm).
Becoming an Elder isn’t the same as becoming elderly, though. Because the Elder’s role is so critical to our wholeness, there are requirements:
• The Elder must be of African descent.
• The Elder must be one who embraces leadership and growth, not defined as an Elder merely by age but rather by good repute and service to the community.
• The Elder must be greater than 62 years of age.
• The Elder must be willing to complete an Elder's Rite of Passage.
• The Elder must be nominated by one or more members of the South Florida African (descent) community.
• The Elder must attend council meetings and be available to provide guidance to the diverse local African community, including individuals, organizations, government and faith leaders.
To nominate an elder, complete the nomination form at: https://fireforgedrecovery.com/council-of-african-elders or www.theculturehasthecure.com/nominate-an-elder by June 1, 2023. The Final list of nominees and the plans for the Elder Rite of Passage will be announced on June 3, 2023.
Fire Forged Recovery’s mission is to assist people, families, and communities affected by bias to achieve cultural wellness. Your tax-deductible donations are welcome. Supporting the community in a grassroots, forward movement to psychological freedom and enrichment, the Cultural Wellness Movement (‘#TheCultureHasTheCure), invites the community’s participation in initiatives such as the Community Think Tank, The Rites of Passage Movement, Affirm Recovery, and more.
Find out more about the Cultural Wellness Movement at www.theculturehasthecure.com and www.fireforgedrecovery.com or email theculturehasthecure@fireforgedrecovery.com.
