Solesolevaki in Wainibuka

Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Over the weekend Corrections officers from Minimum Corrections Center in Naboro went up to the hills in Nayavu, Wainibuka to work on the plantation of inmate Michael Mow who is due to be released later this year.

This practice termed “solesolevaki” also engages the members of the community to help one of their own to plant, maintain and later on harvest their produce in the absence of a paid work force.