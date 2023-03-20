Match Day 2023: AltaPointe Health Excited to Welcome New Class of Residents to the Field of Psychiatry

AltaPointe Health, whose psychiatrists also serve as faculty and administration for the University of South Alabama's College of Medicine-Department of Psychiatry (DOP), is excited to welcome another class of psychiatry residents announced on Match Day 2023. Celebrated on March 17 this year, Match Day is the moment graduating medical students learn if they have successfully secured a residency position, where they will continue their next medical training phase. The five PGY1 students who matched with USA's COM-DOP will now gain extensive experience in psychiatry throughout AltaPointe Health's comprehensive continuum of care that includes outpatient, residential, crisis, and inpatient programs for adults and children.

MOBILE, Ala., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AltaPointe Health, whose psychiatrists also serve as faculty and administration for the University of South Alabama's College of Medicine-Department of Psychiatry (DOP), is excited to welcome a new class of psychiatry residents announced on Match Day 2023. Celebrated on March 17 this year, Match Day is the moment graduating medical students learn if they have successfully secured a residency position, where they will continue their next medical training phase.

The five PGY1 students who matched with USA's COM-DOP will now gain extensive experience in psychiatry throughout AltaPointe Health's comprehensive continuum of care that includes outpatient, residential, crisis, and inpatient programs for adults and children.

"We are thrilled to help train and mold the next generation of psychiatrists," Luke Engeriser, MD, AltaPointe Deputy Chief Medical Officer, and DOP Residency Training Director, said. "The real-world experience these residents receive throughout our system is invaluable. From typical clinic-based settings to our children's psychiatric hospital (BayPointe), as well as our adult psychiatric hospital (EastPointe), working with individuals living in our group homes, as well as our recent expansion of crisis services with the Behavioral Health Crisis Center – the residents matched with AltaPointe get to see first-hand the full range of opportunities our field has to offer."

"AltaPointe psychiatrists enjoy and even have fun while treating their patients. Our residents get to see how intellectually challenging, fulfilling, and fun working with psychiatric patients can be," Sandra Parker, MD, Chief Medical Officer and chair of USA COM-Department of Psychiatry, said. "This generation of young physicians is more concerned about helping others and having a good work-life balance than previous generations. That makes psychiatry a perfect choice for medical students when they match with us."

The PGY1 class of 2023/2024 who matched with AltaPointe Health include Kevin Gallagher, Cody Miller, and Alina Teslenko from the Alabama School of Osteopathic Medicine, as well as Marcus Lackey from Florida State University College of Medicine, and Stephen Richardson from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine.

ABOUT ALTAPOINTE

AltaPointe Health is an extensive mental health and family medical healthcare system in Alabama. Our clinicians provide more than 1.3 million hospital, outpatient, residential, and crisis services annually. AltaPointe's access to care line answers 76,175 calls for help each year from the community.

Media Contact

April Douglas, Director of Public Relations, AltaPointe Health, (251) 544-4639, adouglas@altapointe.org

Twitter

SOURCE AltaPointe Health