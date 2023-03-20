Dany Strakos Joins ICS as Vice President of Air Force Programs

Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc. today announced today Dany Strakos has joined Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc. (ICS) as Vice President of Air Force Programs. In this capacity, Dany will lead growth and client success for ICS's Air Force customers.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc. today announced today Dany Strakos has joined Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc. (ICS) as Vice President of Air Force Programs. In this capacity, Dany will lead growth and client success for ICS's Air Force customers.

Dany's distinguished experience is rooted in 24 years of continuous service to the United States Air Force and United States Special Operations Command in various operational roles. He is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in cyber, information technology (IT), software development, program management, budget/risk assessment, political military affairs, logistics and human resources.

"Dany joins our team as a transformative leader with a track record of success. He has a deep understanding of our clients' mission and is laser-focused on their needs," stated Steve Goldsby, ICS CEO. "I am confident that Dany will drive strategic prioritization and operational excellence as well as execute our growth strategy."

Dany earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration with a concentration in information systems from the University of Alabama, a Master of Business Administration with a focus in information systems from Auburn University Montgomery, and a Master of Military Art and Science from Air Command and Staff College. He also completed Air War College and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional.

"I am proud to join the ICS team in its mission to equip our nations warfighters and to continue to support the defense of the nation by providing world class information technology and cyber solutions on an enterprise scale. I look forward to driving the growth and success of ICS while enhancing our commitment to our Air Force clients by delivering the capabilities they need," says Dany.

Dany is based in ICS's Montgomery, AL office.

About Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc.

Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc. (ICS) is a premier technology integrator focused on delivering transformative IT services and solutions to our clients – with predictable, measurable results. ICS has operating locations throughout the United States. Established in 1997 as a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB), ICS provides a robust portfolio of technology and information security services that combine a comprehensive strategy with cutting edge security. Our services provide a balance of cost and quality that enables our clients to maximize their return on IT investments. ICS has an established track record of providing enterprise technology and security services to a wide range of Federal, State, and Fortune 1000 clients. ICS has been recognized as a leader in Innovation Management and was the first company in the State of Alabama to certify staff through the IAOIP. To learn more about ICS, visit http://www.icsinc.com.

