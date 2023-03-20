CBP is Hiring Officers for US Virgin Islands

ST THOMAS, Virgin Islands –U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is hiring officers to serve with CBP in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The CBP Officer vacancy announcement for St. Thomas and St. Croix will open April 1st on USA Jobs.

“Customs and Border Protection continues to seek men and women willing to take on the rewarding challenge of protecting our nation’s borders, while facilitating lawful international trade and travel. If you want to become a part of this premier law enforcement agency and make a difference, apply today to join our team,” said Todd Bellew, Area Port Director for the US Virgin Islands.

A CBP officer is a full-time, uniformed, federal law enforcement professional. In addition to CBP’s anti-terrorism mission, CBP officers enforce customs, immigration, and agricultural laws and regulations, and officers prevent the illegal trafficking of humans, narcotics and other contraband into the U.S.

Learn more about duties, pay and benefits, and additional specialty opportunities of a CBP Officer on USA Jobs. For local recruiting questions, contact Supervisory CBP Officer Shawn Brady at 340-774-6755 or Supervisory CBP Officer Gaynell Meyers at 340-778-0216.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and resident for the last three years, have a valid driver's license, pass a medical examination, and fitness and drug tests. Applicants must also pass a thorough background investigation and polygraph examination.

Visit CBP Careers for information on other career opportunities. Follow @CBPJobs on Twitter for the latest news on hiring events near your location.

It’s not too late to reset your goal of a better professional future. Apply today to become a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer.