CBP Survivor Advocates Honor Families of the Fallen

Each May, National Police Week brings together law enforcement agencies, families, and communities to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. At U.S. Customs and Border Protection, we pay tribute to our fallen colleagues during the Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony, held annually in Washington, DC. For CBP, the Valor ceremony and National Police Week are more than a time of remembrance — they are a time to reaffirm our enduring commitment to the families of the fallen. Our Survivor Advocates help CBP deliver on our fundamental promise: “You will always be part of our CBP family.”

Survivor Advocacy was established in 2018 to carry CBP’s promise forward into action. Survivor Advocates stand beside families in the aftermath of a Line of Duty Death or suicide, helping survivors navigate one of the most difficult moments of their lives. While Chaplaincy, Peer Support, Honor Guard, CBP leadership, and local partners have become very experienced in supporting survivors through funeral and memorial services, much of their support drops off after the funeral service. Family support teams work on a collateral duty basis and must return to their normal duties. Survivor Advocates are there to support survivors in the long-term, ensuring they have a connection with CBP for as long as they desire it.

CBP hosts the 2025 Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Advocates also help families navigate paperwork and access benefits as quickly as possible. They coordinate with Retirement and Benefits specialists and connect survivors with resources for crisis intervention and grief support. Survivor Advocates remain by the sides of families, assisting with any issues that may arise in the weeks, months, or even years after a loss.

Survivor Advocates play a key role in memorializing CBP’s fallen heroes during the annual Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony. Beyond ensuring that the names of heroes are engraved in memoriam, Advocates build lasting relationships with survivors. They support families throughout the event and help facilitate meaningful engagement with CBP leadership. Over time, these efforts build community among families who share similar loss.

Survivor Advocates help families connect with critical resources, such as scholarship opportunities for surviving children. Some scholarships can be awarded years before a child enters college, allowing families to invest in their child’s future well before enrollment.

Advocates also connect families with mental and emotional health resources, including support available through CBP programs and national, state, or local community organizations.

Survivor Advocates are the bridge that connects CBP with the families of the fallen. We welcome dedicated, service-minded individuals who are inspired to make a difference in the lives of others. The job calls for someone who is steady, resilient, and committed to serving families during their most difficult moments. If you are interested in joining this meaningful work, please visit the agency’s internal website or USAJOBS to explore current opportunities. We invite service members who are approaching their separation date to apply through the Department of War’s SkillBridge Program.

With every act of care, Survivor Advocates ensure the sacrifices of our fallen are honored and their families remain a cherished part of the CBP community. As we pay tribute to the families of the fallen, we are reminded that the courage of those who gave everything will never be forgotten. Their legacy endures in the lives they touched and the nation they served.