EU: gross human rights violations in Belarus being committed in a widespread and systematic way

The UN Human Rights Office has concluded in a report that gross human rights violations are being committed in a widespread and systematic way in Belarus, Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for the External Affairs of the EU wrote on Twitter. 

The report published on 17 March draws on interviews with 207 victims and witnesses and an analysis of over 2,500 items of evidence, including photographs, videos, medical and court records.

It highlights widespread and systematic human rights violations, including unlawful deprivation of life and numerous cases of arbitrary deprivation of liberty, torture and ill-treatment, as well as sexual and gender-based violence, violations of the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, and the denial of due process and equal protection of the law.

“Some may amount to crimes against humanity. This confirms the repressive nature of the regime. Perpetrators must be held accountable,” Stano wrote on Twitter. 

