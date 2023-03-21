Straumann Group, Envista, and Dentsply Sirona Retain Dominance in U.S. Dental Implant Market for Consecutive Year

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading global consulting and market research firm, has published an exclusive report on the U.S. dental implant market, exploring the impact of COVID-19 in 2022 and beyond. One ongoing trend in the U.S. market for dental implants and final abutments is the emergence of value segment implants and final abutments as a feasible, cost-effective alternative to premium segment products. Dental products in the value and discount segments have benefited greatly from a spillover of technologies and manufacturing techniques historically exclusive to dental products in the premium segment, and value and discount segment products are increasingly seen as perfect substitutes to premium products.

iData's latest U.S. Market Report Suite for Dental Implants and Final Abutments reveals that the market reached a value of $1.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to around $2.2 billion by 2029. Within thehe report's analysis includes detailed segmentation of the following markets: dental implants, final abutments, instrument kits, treatment planning software and surgical guides.

"Market growth will be driven by an array of factors, including but not limited to; the continuous dental implant technological improvements, long term cost efficiency of dental implant procedures, and more." comments Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner at iData Research.

​​Straumann Group, Envista, and Dentsply Sirona are the top three market share leaders in the U.S. dental implant market. Straumann Group was the strongest competitor in the dental implant and final abutment market in 2022. Straumann benefits from its brand name recognition and a proven track record of developing best-in-class dental implants. Historically the company has dominated in the premium implant segment, with success stemming from an entire suite of dental-implant-associated products that provide continued success across a wide range of applications.

iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, along with hospital purchase order data, to supplement its primary and secondary research efforts to accurately estimate market shares, units sold, ASPs, product segments, brands, and procedural volumes.

