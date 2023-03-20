Bergen Logistics Features Tech-Driven Cloud-Based Solution for Omni-Channel Supply Chain Challenges

North Bergen, New Jersey, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic has significantly changed the landscape for retail brands across the globe. Managing

In recent years, retail brands have faced several challenges in managing their supply chain, including increasing demand for faster delivery times, rising costs, and supply chain disruptions.

To address these challenges, many brands are turning to third-party logistics (3PL) partners that can provide specialized expertise and technology-driven solutions. These 3PL partners can help brands optimize their supply chain operations, reduce costs, and improve the customer experience.

Technology-driven 3PL partners offer several benefits, including real-time visibility and analytics, automated inventory management, and predictive demand planning. These solutions help brands to manage their inventory more effectively, reduce lead times, and improve the accuracy of their forecasting.

However, there are also challenges associated with partnering with 3PL providers, including the cost of implementing new technology, the need for data sharing and integration, and the risk of losing control over the supply chain. Therefore, brands need to carefully evaluate potential 3PL partners to ensure they have the necessary expertise and technology capabilities to meet their specific supply chain needs.

Bergen Logistics features a cloud-based WMS (Warehouse Management System) for omni-channel supply chain solutions. Use of this system makes it easy for clients to view the status of their shipments and delivery times on a real-time basis. This level of transparency and traceability is highly useful to clients in the era of online commerce. Bergen's platform also improves a brand's time to market by offering rapid and ubiquitous integration capabilities.

The system provides Bergen Logistics with a significant competitive advantage when compared to other players in the logistics sector. It can be used to create a customized inventory management and distribution strategy based on the individual needs of every customer when they sell their goods across multiple platforms. Depending on the demand from the different channels whether they are department stores, owned outlets or ecommerce platforms, they can tailor their strategy for a multi-pronged omnichannel approach.

On one hand, small and medium-sized businesses which account for the vast majority of Bergen's clients need to focus on growth and value addition as they have limited resources and time rather than on distribution issues. On the other hand, customers who buy luxury goods like handbags and cosmetics online expect quick delivery and superior packaging as well as up-to-date information regarding the status of their shipments. This is where a professionally managed and tech-driven company like Bergen Logistics can create an impact by ensuring that its supply chain is efficient, fast and accurate.

Said Keith Cooper, Vice-President of Customer Experience at Bergen Logistics, "We provide our clients with the luxury of freedom from worry about the logistics and packaging aspect so that they can focus on growth. Many of them are small and medium-stage businesses that have started their life as ventures in a garage or a small warehouse and would not have the space or budget to allow for explosive growth or a business downturn with the economy being so volatile. Whether they cater to B2B or B2C customers, we take care of all aspects of the fulfillment of their orders ranging from receipt and inspection of goods to their packaging, distribution and delivery. We can ship directly to our clients' stores, 3rd party retailers or the end consumer as needed in packages of the correct size and with all the bows and frills they need to make the unboxing attractive. Our cloud-based technology integration or WMS (Warehouse Management System) is and has been developed to such a degree that it is now one of our biggest strengths."

There has been a significant spike in online sales in the post-pandemic scenario. This platform can be accessed easily by clients and their customers. This streamlines operations and visibility thus facilitating quick and accurate fulfillment of orders while providing clients with real-time insights into inventory levels and consumer behaviors and pointers to variances such as unexpected delays and surges in demand.

The platform traces goods from the time they are delivered to the warehouses of Bergen Logistics, inspected and stored. The goods are stored in very large warehouses and orders are received directly through integrations with Shopify, Magento and other online platforms. B2C orders received before 2 pm every day are packed and ready for shipping on the same day while wholesale orders are prepared within a time frame of 48 hours. Wholesale orders can also include value-added services like labeling, applying hangers or adding price tags as well as customized packing. The platform also deals with returns, sorting and restoration to the primary stock if they are in a good condition or relegation to the damaged stock supply for destruction. All these aspects are quantified and tracked through the WMS.

Concluded Keith Cooper, "Our WMS offers unmatched traceability and plays a key role in the level of service that we provide. Our proprietary technology and the way that we have implemented that technology serves as a key advantage for our clients. We developed it ourselves. We have a very large development and support team in-house that supports not just WMS but our clients' integrations into their systems. Irrespective of the ERP or order management system (OMS) that they have, we have either already built an integration, or we can build a new integration ourselves, or we can customize the existing integration to fit their needs in a way that few others can. Thus, our technology allows our clients to have real-time visibility into their orders, to their current inventory, to their incoming orders, to their outgoing orders in a way that few others can. All this information is available in real-time in an easily understandable graphic manner and serves as an excellent tool for people seeking that level of transparency."

Overall, the supply chain challenges facing brands have made it essential for them to partner with 3PL providers that can offer technology-driven solutions to optimize their operations and improve the customer experience. As the demand for faster and more efficient supply chain operations continues to grow, brands that invest in technology-driven 3PL partnerships are likely to be better positioned for success.

