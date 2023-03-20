Concentrix Customer Feedback Management Platform Recognized as a Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm

NEWARK, Calif., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation CNXC, a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, announced today it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Feedback Management, Q1 2023 report. This report demonstrates how industry-leading Voice of the Customer (VOC) providers measure up in the market to help CX professionals select the right one to match their needs.

Concentrix's VOC solution helps brands Design, Build, and Run world-class customer feedback programs that transform experiences. Concentrix couples its deep CX acumen with cutting-edge technology and expert support. This total solution moves Concentrix' client partners from data to intelligence to action that produces measurable results.

The Forrester report gave Concentrix the highest scores possible across nine criteria, including systemic CX improvement, feedback collection, owned digital properties, client experience, product vision, and adoption.

Forrester's report also noted that Concentrix "stands out for its commitment to change management and organizational engagement via services that support and guide clients throughout implementation, including internal communications planning and strategy."

"Our solution challenges the status quo "technology-only" approach to feedback management. Instead, we provide a comprehensive ecosystem of intelligence and action," said Reagan Miller, Global Vice President of Analytics and Voice of the Customer at Concentrix. "This allows us to deliver unique value to our clients so they can create exceptional experiences for their customers. For these reasons, we are proud to have been recognized as a Strong Performer by Forrester."

And Customer Feedback Management is just the tip of the spear. Concentrix continues to position itself as a highly competitive vendor in the CX market that extends beyond feedback to help clients solve the problems surfaced by customers. Through adjacent solutions like experience design, loyalty management and mobile app development, Concentrix has an unmatched suite of capabilities that deliver measurable outcomes for clients and their valuable customers.

For more details, read the Forrester report here.

