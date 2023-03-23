Albuquerque Expands Automated Speed Enforcement Program with Three New Systems
NovoaGlobal’s latest speed enforcement technology will continue to save lives and, as we’ve seen, is changing driver behavior in Albuquerque.”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Albuquerque, New Mexico expands its speed camera program to encourage safe driving on dangerous roads throughout the City. NovoaGlobal® works with City officials to install three additional advanced photo enforcement cameras where the most dangerous speeding occurs. This program is meant to encourage motorists to change their driving habits or face payable notices of violation with a fine of $100.
Accidents from speeding are preventable and the City of Albuquerque is addressing this serious issue by focusing its efforts on ending speeding and the devastating consequences through enforcement and education,“Speeding Has A Name.” As part of the automated speed enforcement program, the city installed its first nine speed enforcement systems beginning Spring of 2022 and expanded with two more speed systems installed earlier this March 2023, with one more speed enforcement system planned for installation over the next month.
The speed monitoring system captures photos and videos of vehicles that speed. If a driver speeds, the driver receives a Notice of Violation from the Albuquerque Police Department sent to the car’s registered owner. Photo evidence will be on the Notice of Violation and all photo and video evidence will be available online at www.zerofatality.com for the driver to review.
“NovoaGlobal’s latest speed enforcement technology will continue to save lives and, as we’ve seen, is changing driver behavior in Albuquerque. The program is showing impressive results at the first two fixed locations within the first six months. Statistics from the program show a 70 percent decrease of speeding over 20 mph. That is life-saving,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal.
