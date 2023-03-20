Update on Makaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A replacements

Main, News Posted on Mar 20, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is issuing the following update on the Makaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A replacement project. Work is set to resume in this area after a recent string of inclement weather, totaling eight unworkable days.

There will be a full closure of Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Makaha Valley Road and Kili Drive, for the construction of the permanent abutment for Makaha Bridge No. 3. The closure is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During closure hours, motorists will be detoured at Makaha Valley Road (north end) and at Kili Drive (south end) and may continue to Huipu Drive where they may re-enter Farrington Highway at the opposite end they entered from. See a map of the detour route here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2023/03/01/full-closure-of-farrington-highway-at-makaha-bridge-no-3-on-march-7-8-and-14/

Throughout the week of, Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24, there will be lane shifts between Kili Drive and Upena Street from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for abutment work at Makaha Bridge No. 3.

The installation of bridge abutments was successfully completed last week Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15. Bridge work is estimated to be completed in May 2023. The anticipated completion of the project overall is December 2023.

TheBus and First responders have been notified and will be detoured around the work zone. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas.

HDOT thanks the public for their cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

Electronic message boards have been posted with closure information. Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

