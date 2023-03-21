Visme Launches Seamless New Salesforce Integration, Allowing Users to Supercharge Their Sales Content
ROCKVILLE, MD, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visme, the all-in-one visual content creation platform enjoyed by over 17 million users ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, has launched its newest app integration - Salesforce. With this integration, Visme aims to empower businesses to maintain and optimize their sales content. The two platforms seamlessly work together to enable sales professionals to easily create bespoke, visually appealing, design-forward content that looks like it came out of a graphic design department.
Salesforce is a huge investment in time, money, and resources for businesses, and as such, enabling teams to use it to its full potential is essential. The benefit of using such a platform is having all of your sales data in one place and supporting sales and account management teams to manage the relationships of their stakeholders. But turning that data into actionable, attractive sales collateral can be tedious and time-consuming when done manually – in a recent webinar hosted by Visme, a majority of attendees reported creating such collateral usually takes more than five hours. As a result of this challenge, sales materials are often stale, outdated, or worse, inaccurate.
With Visme’s Salesforce integration, teams can streamline the creation process of their sales content by automatically pulling Salesforce data that live in properties into dynamic fields in their Visme projects. These auto-populating personalizations include specific account information such as names, dates, figures, service and product descriptions, return on investment calculations, and even client logos. Once a project template is created in Visme, it’s incredibly quick and easy to update and personalize the materials according to each deliverable, improving efficiency and accuracy across sales teams.
Visme users can share their sales content via a private, personalized link their prospects can view online for a truly interactive experience. This integration also captures published project analytics simultaneously within both the Visme and Salesforce dashboards. This allows teams to gain valuable insights into how their sales materials are performing and how viewers are interacting with the content – removing the guesswork on what is compelling buyers in their purchase decision. These insights allow for a more informed and optimized follow-up strategy, giving teams a leg up on their competitors.
The Salesforce app integration will be available to Visme Enterprise Plan customers upon request for an added cost.
Kameron Fotiou
Kameron Fotiou
