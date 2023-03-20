Ken Jisser, CEO of The Pipeline Group joins AuthID’s Board of Directors
Founder & CEO of The Pipeline Group, Ken Jisser, named one of four new members to join AuthID's Board of Directors last week
It is an incredible honor to be on the Board of Directors. With the rise in cybersecurity attacks that exploit human vulnerabilities, AuthID is “must have” technology for the new world.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AuthID, a company providing secure identity authentication through VerifiedTM, an easy-to-integrate Human Factor Authentication™ platform announced last week the appointment of several new members to their Board of Directors after receiving additional investment of $3.6 million through long time investor, Stephen J. Garchik. Ken Jisser, Founder & CEO of The Pipeline Group was named as one of four new members to be added to the Board of Directors and comes with extensive experience in Go to Market Strategy and Customer Acquisition.
— Ken Jisser, Founder & CEO of The Pipeline Group
With these new developments, AuthID will be able to focus on its business needs through the first quarter of 2024 as announced in February. The new board members will provide guidance to the company as it continues to develop best in class identity security technology and their Go-To-Market function.
When asked about the announcement, Ken Jisser shared, “It is an incredible honor to be on the Board of Directors. AuthID is doing tremendous work that will help build a safer world by augmenting vulnerable passwords with secure biometric authentication. With the rise in cybersecurity attacks that exploit human vulnerabilities, AuthID is “must have” technology for the new world.”
Ken Jisser has long had expertise in the tech/saas space having founded The Pipeline Group, Inc in 2017; a technology enabled services company that delivers explosive business results for companies looking to build a predictable and profitable pipeline. Prior to that, he served as GTM Advisor and consulted with hundreds of companies and executives on sales and marketing to understand the issues constraining their business, and crafted demand-generation and revenue-generating solutions to drive growth. Currently, Ken works with board members, and investors, and advises CEO's on how to acquire early customers, and take new products to market faster and more efficiently.
Ken Jisser’s skill is also very clearly evident in The Pipeline Group’s own success as it reached #415 among the fastest-growing private companies in America (Inc. Magazine) in 2021 and was recognized on this prestigious list again the following year. The company now employs over 300 people worldwide and has no external funding, and no debt. 100% of the business comes from PE and VC partners, and existing customer referrals.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the future results of operations, cash flow, cash position and financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both authID Inc. and its business partners, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding authID’s present and future business strategies, and the environment in which authID expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the Company’s ability to successfully implement its cost-saving initiatives; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of changes to its operations; the terms that its lender may require for any drawdowns under the Facility Agreement; the Company’s ability to attract and retain customers; the Company’s ability to compete effectively; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions, the as yet uncertain impact of the war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic, inflationary pressures, rising energy prices, increases in interest rates, and others. See the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021 filed at www.sec.gov and other documents filed with the SEC for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this release and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. authID expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate an updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Lance Turner
The Pipeline Group, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn