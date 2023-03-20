50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming Highlights Vietnam War Veterans Day in Florida

March 20, 2023

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Vietnam War Veterans Day in Florida Proclamation. More than 485,000 Florida Veterans served during the Vietnam War era. 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming, which repatriated 591 American Prisoners of War from North Vietnam following the Paris Peace Accords.

March 29, 2023 is Vietnam War Veterans Day in Florida.