New HOW TO GET HIRED FAST Private Facebook Coaching Group & New Advanced Teaching Books Launched - HowToGetHiredFast.com

— Ronnie Schmidt, Author, CEO of the Marketing Consultants Group, LLC
GREEN BAY, WI, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Best-selling Author and CEO of the Marketing Consultants Group, LLC Ronnie Schmidt, who was hired by 6 Fortune 500 companies including Honeywell and Bausch & Lomb, and has hired, trained and mentored many students and associates is launching his new HOW TO GET HIRED FAST Private Facebook Coaching Group & New Advanced Teaching Books Series.
The new, different, HOW TO GET HIRED FAST Private Facebook Coaching Group & New Advanced Teaching Books contain all of the secrets, tips, tactics, teachings, and “No Convincing, No Selling, No Pressure" Advanced Systems job seekers will need to find their next best new job and get hired fast, before someone else gets the job they really want and need.
They're different from most common teaching methods because job seekers will be getting all of the secrets, tips, tactics, teachings and "No Convincing, No Selling, No Pressure" Advanced Systems in the easy-to-read, 137-page HOW TO GET HIRED FAST New Advanced Teaching Book in addition to ongoing coaching from Author, CEO Ronnie Schmidt and his staff as a member of his exclusive HOW TO GET HIRED FAST Private Facebook Coaching Group.
The secrets, tips, tactics, teachings, and "No Convincing, No Selling, No Pressure" Advanced Systems in both the HOW TO GET HIRED FAST Advanced Teaching Books and Private Facebook Coaching Group will help job seekers learn to:
(1) Make a subtle changes to their resumes to get attention,
(2) Easily get “inside’ the organization they want to work for,
(3) Easily get the appointment they will need with the “right” hiring people,
(4) Easily use a unique, results-proven, “irresistible offer” most find hard to resist, even if they’re a complete unknown,
(5) Easily turn interviews around in their favor,
(6) Negotiate their best offers,
(7) Easily get hired fast, before someone else gets the job they really need, and
(8) Much, much, more.
The Marketing Consultants Group, LLC, Publishers of the HOW TO GET HIRED FAST Private Facebook Coaching Group and New Advanced Teaching Books is located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA. Books will be produced in the U.S.A. and shipped all over the world in multiple languages.
The HOW TO GET HIRED FAST Private Facebook Coaching Group & New Advanced Teaching Books launch will be ongoing.
Author Ronnie Schmidt, Marketing Consultants Group LLC’s CEO was hired by 6 Fortune companies including Honeywell and Bausch & Lomb in multiple industries and is sharing all of his and other’s secrets, tips, tactics, teachings, and "No Convincing, No Selling, No Pressure" Advanced Systems in his new, different HOW TO GET HIRED FAST Private Facebook Coaching Group and New Advanced Teaching Books because he did not get the mentoring he needed during the time he went to and graduated from Penn State University.
Here's how to become a paid Influencer for the new HOW TO GET HIRED FAST Private Facebook Coaching Group & New Advanced Teaching Books.
Complete details including the How Our Influencer's Program Works, Influencer's Compensation Example, Influencer's Agreement, Free Chapter, Press Release, and Video Ads can be previewed on the web site at HowToGetHiredFast.com/influencers or obtained by:
Calling the HOW TO GET HIRED FAST Help Desk at (800) 765-7642,
Sending an e-mail to Support@HowToGetHiredFast.com,
Visiting the web site at HowToGetHiredFast.com/influencers
