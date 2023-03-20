Florida Mental Health Coalition celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month with inaugural Back2Basics Festival at Esplanade Park

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Mental Health Coalition (501c3) Established in 2019, launched as the nonprofit umbrella arm to Mental Health Center of Florida, closing the gap to be the safety net for the most vulnerable. By leveraging the generosity of individual philanthropists, corporate partners, and foundations, FMHC has targeted services to help assure mental balance of the mind, body, and spirit for people of all ages.

In support and participation for the Mental Health Awareness Month, FMHC is giving back to the community by hosting a festival with local vendors with a diverse variety of food, games, free giveaways, kid-friendly fun, and entertainment from across South Florida. "Back2Basics: Mental Health is for Everyone" is the inaugural event for Fort Lauderdale-based nonprofit. It aims to break the stigma of seeking mental health for all ages, races, orientations, and creeds. FMHC will be offering FREE mental health screenings during the event for both children and adults.

FMHC will encompass multiple licensed psychologists and social workers throughout the day ready to speak with anyone and hold FREE private mental health screenings during the event. The licensed clinicians harbor various specialties including but not limited to children & adolescents, seniors, marriage therapy, group therapy, sport psychology, forensics, and much more.

The festival will take place on Sunday, May 21st from 10:00am-2:00pmEST at Esplanade Park at 400 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312.

