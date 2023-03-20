Melody for a broken mind by Ken Davies. "An enduring heroic spirit read"

In “Melody for a broken mind” the author uses his compassion and imagination, combined with some of his own life experiences, to create this beautifully crafted and intelligent story of love and war, joy and anguish, loss and restoration.

In this book, there are no heroes (super or otherwise); only the enduring heroic spirit that lies within us all.

There are no murders; only the cold, brutal, state-sanctioned mass murder of war.

There is no mystery; only the unsolvable mystery of how people, place, and time interplay.

As for romance, it is not the same as love; it forms only a small, superficial part of it. Life without romance can be fine; life without love is no life at all.

This compelling story shines a light on the mundane and makes you want to believe in the ‘extraordinary’ as they sit so convincingly together.

“Melody for a broken mind” is a book that will vividly take you to places and situations that you are unlikely to have ever experienced before. It defies ‘category’ and involves you in a sea of genres; putting changing demands on your emotions.

The connection and agonising disconnection of its characters are carried through time and real-world events, to unfold surprisingly, in this unique and moving story.

Lifetimes are a collection of moments, some long-lasting, others fleeting; but they happen somewhere to everyone, most are commonplace but sometimes they are profound….

Ken Davies makes his debut as an author with a book that draws on some of the experiences he had as a young person - far away from the quiet reassurances of home. Now, after fifty years, some of the intriguing people, places, and situations he encountered have their stories told. Life on board a warship was truly a world away from what could have been a more conventional ‘civilian’ one. It was a very different ‘apprenticeship to life’ where you grew up fast and learned about the world in many ways - some less edifying than others. It was - as they say ‘different times’ then; but it was where he found himself, in those formative and impressionable days of youth.

