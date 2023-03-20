Merchants Cold Storage Joins RLS Warehouse Partner Network

RLS Logistics, a leading third party cold chain 3PL, through its affiliate RLS Partners, recently welcomed Merchants Cold Storage, Walton, KY, (a subsidiary of the Castellini Group of Companies) as the latest warehouse partner and member of the RLS network of cold chain solutions providers; and will now be known as RLS Merchants.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RLS Logistics, a leading third party cold chain 3PL, through its affiliate RLS Partners, recently welcomed Merchants Cold Storage, Walton, KY, (a subsidiary of the Castellini Group of Companies) as the latest warehouse partner and member of the RLS network of cold chain solutions providers; and will now be known as RLS Merchants. This addition gives frozen and refrigerated food manufacturers in the Greater Cincinnati Region, Kentucky, Ohio, and other Midwest states access to the RLS network.

RLS Merchants, a 3PL warehouse, brings over 65 years of cold chain experience and a team of industry veterans. A leading cold storage warehouse for frozen and refrigerated foods in the Northern Kentucky area, RLS Merchants offers temperature controlled warehousing, cross docking, rail services through Norfolk Southern and other value added services such as blast freezing.

"Merchants Cold Storage is excited to be part of RLS, a cold chain storage and logistics leader. They were a natural fit for our family business as they share the same values and work ethic towards the best customer service and solutions," said Phil Castellini, President, and Regional Partner, RLS Merchants. "We look forward to continuing to grow our operations in our market as well as participate in the growth of the RLS group nationally."

RLS Merchants' addition supports RLS' focus on becoming a top tier network of regional leading, family owned temperature controlled warehouse providers. As a family run business, RLS Merchants holds similar values in operating: responsive customer service, solid customer relationships, loyalty, and entrepreneurialism. RLS' network provides a refreshing alternative to national conglomerates for expansion minded food manufacturers that are used to working with family run warehouses.

"I look forward to an exciting new chapter of my career. It is gratifying to have the privilege of continuing day to day operations with my warehousing team and customers. In addition, I am most excited about this opportunity to welcome future growth. RLS has the same values and sense of urgency that I endorse, which make us a great team.," said Skip Hawk, Vice President and General Manager, RLS Merchants.

"Merchants' commitment to preserving the business for over 70 years and putting customer experience first is a testament to their success. They are an ideal complement to our network of top regional family run cold storage providers. We look forward to watching RLS Merchants grow for many years to come," said Russell Leo, Chief Executive Officer, RLS Logistics.

ABOUT RLS PARTNERS: Headquartered in Mt. Laurel, NJ, RLS Partners is a joint venture formed by seasoned industry professionals and an industry leading family owned cold chain 3PL, RLS Logistics. By creating a network of best in class cold chain operators, RLS will offer its customers a top tier regional platform with a national scale supported by service levels only a family operated company can provide.

Media Contact

John Gaudet, RLS Logistics, 8563944245, jgaudet@rlslogistics.com

Courtney Keenan, RLS Logistics, 8563944245, ckeenan@rlslogistics.com

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE RLS Logistics