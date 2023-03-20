Mac Evoy Real Estate Co. is Pleased To Be A Part of The Thriving Real Estate Market of Treasure Coast, Florida
Mac Evoy Real Estate Co. is a team of dedicated professionals handling residential and commercial real estate transactions for the Treasure Coast of Florida.
We understand that buying or selling a property is a significant life event, and we are dedicated to providing exceptional services to our clients and customers.”VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mac Evoy Real Estate Co. is a dedicated team of professionals handling residential and commercial real estate transactions. Founded in New Jersey in 1999, the company relocated to Florida in 2016, bringing with it over 23 years of experience in the real estate industry. The company is now led by Carolyn Mac Evoy, a licensed real estate broker and the second-generation owner of the business. Carolyn's father, John F. Mac Evoy, started the company in New Jersey in the late 1960s.
— Carolyn Mac Evoy
Mac Evoy Real Estate Co. is proud to serve the thriving real estate market of Treasure Coast, Florida. The Treasure Coast is a beautiful region with miles of pristine beaches, lush greenery, and plenty of sunshine. It comprises four counties, namely Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee, and has long been a popular destination for tourists and retirees alike.
The real estate market in Treasure Coast has been steadily growing over the past few years, with property values increasing at a steady pace. Despite the pandemic, the real estate market in Treasure Coast has remained robust, with sales remaining strong throughout 2020 and into 2021. This can be attributed in part to the region's desirable climate and lifestyle, as well as low interest rates and a growing demand for single-family homes.
Mac Evoy Real Estate Co. understands the local market and is well-equipped to help clients navigate the buying or selling process. Their team of professionals can guide clients through finding the right property, negotiating the best price, and even provide a no-cost, no-obligation free market analysis on their home or business. They have a proven track record of success, and their expertise and knowledge of the area ensure that clients and customers get the best possible outcome for their real estate transactions.
"We are proud to be a second-generation, real estate agency serving the Treasure Coast region," said Carolyn Mac Evoy.
Mac Evoy Real Estate Co. has office locations in Vero Beach and Sebastian, Florida, and their licensed agents serve St. Lucie, Indian River, Brevard, and Martin counties. Their team of experienced agents is committed to listening to clients' needs and answering them, making the buying and selling process a joy. The team's dedication and expertise have earned them great reviews and testimonials from satisfied clients and customers.
Website: https://www.macevoy.org/
Carolyn Mac Evoy
Mac Evoy Real Estate Co.
+1 844-622-3869
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube