Dr. Tana M. Session Pushes Back On Challenges to DEIB Policy at SXSW 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time at SXSW, Dr. Tana M. Session appeared on stage for the Workplace Revolution track, sharing her thoughts on what effective Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies look like in Corporate America and how to achieve a return on investments of these programs.
Attendees for the keynote included global DEI practitioners and HR professionals across levels and from various industries with representatives from Pepsi, Amazon, as well as startups, nonprofits, and HR tech providers. During the open Q&A portion of the keynote, many DEIB practitioners questioned whether it was possible to drive change, particularly in states such as Florida and Texas where DEI is being challenged.
However at SXSW, Dr. Session’s keynote topic “Driving Diversity Forward with Data” was welcomed as forward-thinking and refreshing. She encourages business leaders that despite skepticism, “DEIB isn’t a Black or White issue, it’s a GREEN issue,” alluding to how ultimately, these types of initiatives positively impact the bottom line.
At the end of the keynote, KXAN, Austin’s local news station, an affiliate of NBC, interviewed Dr. Session on her thoughts about Governor Abbot’s recent pushes to ban DEI in state agency and public university hiring, where she noted the fear and uncertainty individuals and business leaders may have in this area. She shared that these perceptions are driven due to a lack of awareness and understanding, which can be overcome through research and data.
Dr. Tana M. Session is continuing to further change in Corporate America as an expert DEIB practitioner and thought leader, and is currently enrolled in the Juris Doctor degree program at Ventura School of Law where her focus is on Civil Rights law.
About Dr. Tana M. Session
Dr. Tana M. Session is the CEO and Founder of TanaMSession.com, a certified minority-owned women-owned small business Human Resources consulting firm, specializing in strategic organizational and change management, and leadership coaching. She has spent more than 30 years in Human Resources and has been in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion since 2007. Among the accolades, Dr. Session has been recognized as a “Top D&I Business Leader” by Forbes and a “DEI Champion” by the National Diversity Council.
To learn more about Dr. Tana M. Session and her work, visit TanaMSession.com.
