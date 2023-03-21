“KING OF AAA RADIO” FREDDY JONES BAND NEW SINGLE “MIRROR BALL” OUT NOW
Darlings of AAA Radio” and “King of AAA Radio,” Freddy Jones Band released its new single "Mirror Ball" on February 24th. Photo credit: John McCloy
The band has a string of Billboard radio hits, including “In a Daydream,” “Take the Time,” “Hold on to Midnight,” and “Home Thing.” (L-R: Terry Goldstein, Marty Lloyd, Ben Loshin and Rich Ross. Photo/Barry Brecheisen)
FREDDY JONES BAND EMBARKS ON 30TH ANNIVERSARY “IN A DAYDREAM” U.S. TOUR
Last year, the alternative-rock band celebrated its number one hit with the release of a reworked version of “In a Daydream (30th Anniversary Edition). “People always come up to us and tell us how the song was a huge part of their life,” says longtime band member and bassist, Rich Ross, who has also spent many years touring with The Samples and played with Nashville country artists Phil Vassar and Josh Gracin. “When you release a song that is that powerful, where it captures people and takes them back to a special place, moment, in their life, it becomes part of their personal collection of songs – a soundtrack of their life.”
LISTEN TO "IN A DAYDREAM (30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION) HERE.
The band, who dropped an uplifting track post-pandemic titled “Connected” in the fall of 2021, is back with “Mirror Ball.” The hit-worthy song, built with plenty of rock sensibilities and cinematic storytelling, was released on streaming platforms on February 24, 2023.
“I always try to create a different space than any other songs. Each one should have its own special personality and moment in the sun,” says singer-songwriter, guitarist and founding member, Marty Lloyd. “I think Mirror Ball is just a completely different feel than our other material. The meter is different. The vocal range is different. The room changes when we play it live. You can feel the air change and notice the way people move to it.”
LISTEN TO "MIRROR BALL" NOW.
Ross says it wasn’t until 2019, when he was sitting around, that he took a listen to the songs, which happened to be in a Dropbox file that Lloyd had sent him in 2015. “I called Marty right away and said, ‘Man, these demos are really good. We should go record them.’”
Lloyd recalls, “This single was part of a batch of songs sent to the record label and producer as we were wrapping up the album 'Never Change' for a 2015 release. There was a plan to go back in the studio and record some new ones along with remakes of some of the popular old Freddy Jones Band catalog tunes,” says. “That plan got pushed back as 'Never Change' came out, and then Covid-19 arrived as we were thinking about starting.”
In January of 2020, when Freddy Jones Band had a couple days off from touring, Lloyd and Ross went to “Studio on the Ridge” in Nashville to flesh out the songs. “We were going to have them mixed in March, but then the pandemic hit, so we waited a year-and-a-half before we actually did it, until times were more stable.”
Ross says “Mirror Ball” has been selected to be pushed to radio, thanks to the band’s friend, Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty, who gave it a two thumbs up.
“We have become really close friends with Rob. He was a big supporter and fan of the Freddy Jones Band. He has really helped us a lot with his friendship,” says Ross. “We sent him songs during the pandemic to listen to and Rob messaged me back, saying, ‘Out of all these songs, Mirror Ball is the one. It’s a hit.’”
Lloyd says “Mirror Ball” is that special song that came out quickly and organically. “It's funny, this one felt great right out of the gate in the studio. We invited our friend Tom Bukovac to add some guitar on these and James Cook engineered and played on it as well. It's always fun to catch that first reaction from guys outside the band circle and this one was pretty obvious. It got the guys movin'. Lyrically, I kept it simple and wrote it about just this crazy chemistry at first sight.”
In support of its hitlist, the new songs, and the thirtieth anniversary of the release of “In a Daydream,” the Freddy Jones Band embarked on a national tour, which made a stop at the Oriental Theater in Denver on March 10. Starting in April, the 30th Anniversary "In a Daydream" Tour heads to Chicago for two shows at the "City Winery Chicago" and then onto more major markets this summer and fall.
About Freddy Jones Band:
Freddy Jones Band has stood out as one of America’s most noteworthy and revered alternative rock acts for over three decades. In 2023, the band marked the 30th Anniversary of its biggest hit, “In a Daydream,” which topped the Mainstream Rock Charts in the mid-90’s. Despite the band’s name, none of the members are named Freddy Jones. Freddy Jones Band is fronted by founding member, Marty Lloyd, who is joined by an all-star lineup, including longtime band member and noted bassist, Rich Ross. In addition to “In a Daydream,” Freddy Jones Band is known for other popular singles including “Take the Time,” “One World,” and many others. The band’s 2015 studio album, “Never Change,” was produced by three-time Grammy-winning producer and engineer Justin Niebank (Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley). Niebank stated that “Never Change” was “the best record I’ve worked on in years.” Freddy Jones Band maintains a busy tour schedule, which can be found at the band’s website, FreddyJonesBand.net.
