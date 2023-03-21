“KING OF AAA RADIO” FREDDY JONES BAND NEW SINGLE “MIRROR BALL” OUT NOW

Darlings of AAA Radio” and “King of AAA Radio,” Freddy Jones Band released its new single "Mirror Ball" on February 24th. Photo credit: John McCloy

The band has a string of Billboard radio hits, including “In a Daydream,” “Take the Time,” “Hold on to Midnight,” and “Home Thing.” (L-R: Terry Goldstein, Marty Lloyd, Ben Loshin and Rich Ross. Photo/Barry Brecheisen)