Drivers are advised that Highway 99 at the Steveston Interchange will be closed overnight Monday, March 20, 2023, to allow crews to relocate Telus lines in preparation for interchange construction.

During the highway closure, traffic will be detoured up and over the existing on- and off-ramps. Short-term traffic stoppages on the ramps may also be necessary. Access for emergency responders, residents and businesses will be maintained throughout the work.

The highway closure will be approximately three hours and will happen between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. The highway will be fully open to drivers by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

As part of the Telus line relocation work, drivers can also expect lane closures on the west side of Steveston Highway from 8 p.m. on March 21 until 5 a.m. on March 22.

Drivers can expect minor delays and are asked to use caution through the detour.

For up-to-date information before travel, drivers can check: https://www.drivebc.ca/