Third enhanced BC Family Benefit arrives

CANADA, March 20 - Approximately 75% of B.C. families with children will see more money in their bank accounts from the third enhanced BC Family Benefit payment.

The monthly benefit was temporarily increased for families in B.C. for the first three months of 2023. From January through March 2023 combined, the extra BC Family Benefit payments have provided as much as an additional $350 for a family with two children.

“While global inflation is stretching most household budgets, it can be really tough for those already struggling to make ends meet,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance. “Supporting people continues to be this government’s focus, and our new investments in Budget 2023 speak to that priority. For the families who feel like they are just getting by – and never getting ahead – we’re here to help.”

The temporary top-ups end in March. However, Budget 2023 includes a new permanent 10% increase to the BC Family Benefit. Starting July 2023, parents will receive as much as $1,750 for their first child, $1,100 for the second and $900 for each subsequent child per year. Single parents can get as much as an additional $500 on top of the 10% increase.

Eligibility is based on income and number of children. The B.C. benefit is sent automatically to families who are eligible for the federal Canada Child Benefit and may take as long as 10 days to be deposited by the Canada Revenue Agency.

Raising BC Family Benefit payments is one of the ways Budget 2023 investments are reducing costs and increasing support for people.

Other new and increased supports to help people with costs include:

a third BC Affordability Credit coming in April to help approximately 85% of British Columbians with higher costs caused by global inflation, providing as much as $164 per adult and $41 per child, or approximately $410 for a two-parent family with two children;

increasing the Climate Action Tax Credit for people with low to moderate incomes, starting in July;

a new income-tested renter’s tax credit of as much as $400 starting in 2024;

free prescription contraception starting April 1, 2023;

more funding for school food programs; and

increased support for people on income and disability assistance.

Learn More:

For information about the BC Family Benefit and eligibility for the benefit, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/affordability/family-benefit