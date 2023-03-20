Translucia Pioneers First-Of-Its-Kind ‘Multiverse Convergence’ Solution; ‘Metaverse Built for Good’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Translucia Metaverse (Translucia), a joint venture between MQDC and T&B Media Global which brings Thailand’s most eminent real estate and entertainment conglomerates together, announced a ‘Multiverse Convergence’ solution through its proprietary LightLink Protocol (LightLink). LightLink is the world’s first enterprise Layer-2 (L2) blockchain built to accelerate the entry of traditional businesses into Web3. By offering a low cost and easily accessible final to enter multiple third-party metaverses, LightLink enables businesses to move into Web3 at scale.
Translucia is aiming to build a comprehensive ecosystem with metaverse elements to create a virtual world. Translucia is present in India through a partnership with Sunovatech, a specialist immersive and Extended Reality (XR) developer. Under the partnership, Sunovatech will be Translucia’s production hub for building 3D assets, environments and modules for the metaverse.
LightLink: Powering Metaverse Multiverse Convergence
At the forefront of materializing the metaverse, Translucia is building critical infrastructure that will integrate third-party metaverse projects to enable interoperability, allowing for ‘Multiverse Convergence’ within popular Layer-1 (L1) blockchains.
Through LightLink, metaverses built and owned by different players will be able to connect with each other as well as integrate functionalities. This opens up new avenues for trade, commerce, and collaboration between metaverse owners, furthering opportunities for innovation across the space. Simultaneously, LightLink’s ‘Multiverse Convergence’ solution addresses the endemic fragmentation of the current Web3 ecosystem, allowing end-users to seamlessly connect across the ‘Internet Multiverse’.
Teleporting Legacy Enterprises onto Web3
As the world’s first enterprise L2 blockchain, LightLink’s enterprise mode removes the complexity and necessity of acquiring the L1 blockchain’s native token on top of reducing the onboarding fees required for businesses to leverage Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). LightLink guarantees a pre-ordained throughput across its ecosystem to ensure stability in gas fees and consistency in performance.
Existing L1 blockchains including Ethereum and Polygon have built-in decentralization and security mechanisms that result in higher transaction gas fees in tandem with market demand. As such, gas fees can increase manifold when users compete for finite resources.
The LightLink Protocol is anchored on Ethereum, leveraging its security features while ensuring predictability and stability in gas fees. Through enterprise mode, LightLink enables users to interact with blockchains at a faster speed, higher efficiency, and lower costs by ensuring predictability in payment without compromise to speed and safety.
Mr. Athid Nanthawaroon, Executive Director, Translucia Company Limited, said, “Translucia is the ‘Metaverse Accelerator’ that the world needs as we move towards a new Internet era. The present metaverse remains both abstract and fragmented; inaccessible to most legacy businesses let alone the average user.”
“Translucia will integrate various Web3 ecosystems into a single ‘Multiverse’ that helps metaverse players unify their technologies, workflow, and user experience within one standardized platform. This collaborative intra-industry approach will not only accelerate humanity’s transition into hybrid reality, but create a more accessible and inclusive Web3 for everyone,” said Mr. Athid.
LightLink is currently designed for Ethereum and Polygon and is set to enable interoperability with other prominent blockchains in the near future.
‘Metaverse Built for Good’: A Global Collaborative Effort
Backed by T&B Media Global, one of Thailand’s leading entertainment companies, Translucia will tap into T&B’s significant Business-to-Consumer (B2C) credentials and extensive Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio of movies, television series, animations, live talent and media personalities to support business partners in the development of immersive User Experience (UX) for their respective metaverse projects. Translucia will also co-create the foundation and functionalities of these respective metaverses, from infrastructure building to economics design and the tokenization of real-world assets.
Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, CEO and Founder of T&B Media Global and Founder of Translucia, said, “Translucia was founded with the vision to empower people who aspire to be happy. Through our ‘Metaverse Built for Good,’ we aim to balance the social, economic and environmental needs of the world. Once fully realized, the Translucia Metaverse will be an engine that drives goodness and wellness into a holistic form of prosperity and happiness.”
“The technological advancements of Web3 are an opportunity to bridge the digital divide and address inequality. As such, Translucia is excited to build a metaverse built upon LightLink, a proprietary blockchain that addresses issues of throughput, bandwidth limitations and high gas fees. Industry collaboration is essential to this goal, we have laid the groundwork for a scalable metaverse platform and we invite Web3 architects and traditional businesses to join us in co-creating an interconnected metaverse ecosystem that spans across partners and networks,” said Dr. Jwanwat.
Translucia will continue to advance various global partnerships, including:
● Tonomus, a leading technology enterprise powering the world’s first ecosystem of cognitive technologies;
● Impact District, a Web3 enabler of meaningful experiences and opportunities through impact-driven organizations;
● Band Protocol, a blockchain-agnostic decentralized oracle platform that connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts;
● Animoca Brands, a world renowned blockchain company based in Hong Kong focused on building the Web3 digital assets ecosystem via its operations and investments.
More details will be provided at a later date.
