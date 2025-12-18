Grand finalists revealed for the 16th BEYOND Developments GLOBE SOCCER Awards after 30 million worldwide public votes

GSA 2025 - Cover Image

Football’s top players, coaches, and executives will be in attendance at the invitation-only event on Sunday December 28 2025 at Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The grand finalists for the 16th GLOBE SOCCER Awards have been revealed after more than 30 million votes were cast by football fans around the world to decide this year’s contenders. The winners will be crowned at an exclusive, invitation-only ceremony on Sunday December 28 2025 at the ultra-luxury Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai – a night set to bring together the sport’s most celebrated stars, decision-makers, legends and rising names.In the two global public voting windows, votes were cast across nine core categories including Best Men’s Player, Best Women’s Player, Best Men’s Club, Best Women’s Club, Best Coach, Best Midfielder, Best Forward, Emerging Player, and Best Middle East Player. On the night awards will also be handed out for categories including Best Agent, Best Sporting Director, the Maradona Award, plus career and special awards.The grand finalistsUEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) dominate the final shortlists. They are in the running for Best Men’s Club alongside Barcelona, Chelsea, Flamengo and Liverpool, while in the Best Coach category PSG boss Luis Enrique will go up against Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Hansi Flick (Barcelona) and Enzo Maresca (Chelsea). PSG duo Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha are grand finalists for Best Men’s Player with Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona’s Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.Barcelona Femení and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí will hope to win the Best Women’s Player award for the third year in a row. She is a grand finalist alongside Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Arsenal), Melchie Dumornay (Haiti, Lyon), Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona), and Alessia Russo (England, Arsenal). In the Best Women’s Club category, the grand finalists are Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea FC, and Juventus.Adding to the evening’s star power, Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his attendance for a game-changing edition full of surprises. The Portugal and Al Nassr forward is also a finalist in the Best Middle East Player category, alongside the likes of Salem Al-Dawsari (Al Hilal), Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad), and Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli).For a second successive year, GLOBE SOCCER will continue its strategic partnership with title sponsor BEYOND Developments. Partnerships also confirmed for the 2025 edition include Saltanat Diamond Gallery as presenting sponsor; while Mansory, OnePlayr, Saudi National Bank, Atlantis The Royal, Jacob & Co, Jetex and SMC are platinum sponsors. Silversands North Coast, National Paints, Shibo, Access Nations, Al Arabia and Tiqmo are gold sponsors this year. Media partners include CNN, SKY, Koora Break, MARCA, TikTok and La Presse.Spain’s LALIGA EASPORTS, a Strategic Partner of the GLOBE SOCCER Awards, will also present the winners of its 2024-2025 season awards in Dubai. The winners are: Raphinha, FC Barcelona – Best Player; Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona – Best Coach; Lamine Yamal, FC Barcelona – Best Emerging Player; Luka Sučić, Real Sociedad – Best Goal; and Jan Oblak, Atlético Madrid – Best Save.As anticipation builds ahead of the event, football fans can stay updated through GLOBE SOCCER's social media channels and the mobile app, available on iOS and Android.For more information visit www.globesoccer.com and get.globesoccer.com-ENDS-Note for editors:● For a press kit including images, videos and various artworks, visit https://bit.ly/GSA25PressKit ● For images of the grand finalists, visit https://bit.ly/GSA25GrandFinalists ● For the final shortlists please see below16th BEYOND DEVELOPMENTS GLOBE SOCCER AWARDS – THE GRAND FINALISTSBest Men's Player (5)● Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)● Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)● Raphinha (Barcelona)● Vitinha (PSG)● Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)Best Women's Player (5)● Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)● Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Arsenal)● Melchie Dumornay (Haiti, Lyon)● Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)● Alessia Russo (England, Arsenal)Best Men's Club (5)● Barcelona● Chelsea FC● Flamengo● Liverpool● Paris Saint-GermainBest Women's Club (4)● Arsenal● Barcelona● Chelsea FC● JuventusBest Coach (5)● Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid)● Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)● Luis Enrique (PSG)● Hansi Flick (Barcelona)● Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)Best Midfielder (5)● Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)● João Neves (PSG)● Cole Palmer (Chelsea)● Pedri (Barcelona)● Vitinha (PSG)Best Forward (5)● Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)● Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)● Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)● Raphinha (Barcelona)● Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)Emerging Player (5)● Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)● Désiré Doué (PSG)● Arda Güler (Real Madrid)● João Neves (PSG)● Kenan Yıldız (Juventus)Best Agent (5)● Ali Barat● Jorge Mendes● Federico Pastorello● Fali Ramadani● Frank TrimboliBest Sporting Director (5)● Luís Campos (PSG)● Deco (Barcelona)● Michael Edwards & Richard Hughes (Liverpool)● Giovanni Manna (Napoli)● Paul Winstanley & Laurence Stewart (Chelsea)Best Middle East Player (4)● Salem Al-Dawsari (Al Hilal)● Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad)● Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli)● Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)Maradona AwardTo be announcedCareer and Special AwardsTo be announcedAbout GLOBE SOCCERGLOBE SOCCER, founded by Tommaso Bendoni and co-owned by Riccardo Silva, is a Dubai-based football organisation. Since 2010, it has hosted the annual GLOBE SOCCER Awards, a prestigious event that recognises all football stakeholders, from players to chairmen, fans to agents, and directors to referees. This unique, high-profile ceremony has become a significant fixture in the global football calendar.Instagram: @globesoccerTikTok: @globesoccerX: @Globe_SoccerFacebook: @globesoccerYouTube: @globesoccerThreads: @globesoccerFor any media enquiries please contact:Mike StarlingProject LeadAction Global CommunicationsDubaiGlobeSoccerAwards@actionprgroup.com

