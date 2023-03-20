WaveMAX Hialeah Laundry GRAND OPENING

WaveMAX Hialeah

The press and public are invited to the GRAND OPENING of the WaveMAX Laundry on March 22, 2023 from 11:00am to 12:00pm. 5966 W 16 Avenue Hialeah, FL 33012.

We are excited to open our next generation laundromat in Hialeah. Because of our advanced equipment and technology, customers can wash/dry their clothes in under 45 minutes- completely sanitized!” — John & Margarita Cooper