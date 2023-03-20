Submit Release
WaveMAX Hialeah Laundry GRAND OPENING

WaveMAX Hialeah

The press and public are invited to the GRAND OPENING of the WaveMAX Laundry on March 22, 2023 from 11:00am to 12:00pm. 5966 W 16 Avenue Hialeah, FL 33012.

We are excited to open our next generation laundromat in Hialeah. Because of our advanced equipment and technology, customers can wash/dry their clothes in under 45 minutes- completely sanitized!”
— John & Margarita Cooper
HIALEAH, FL, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The press and public are invited to the GRAND OPENING of the newest WaveMAX Laundry on March 22, 2023 from 11:00am to 12:00p. The store is located at 5966 W 16 Avenue Hialeah, FL 33012. Customers will be able to experience state-of-the-art Electrolux, super high extraction 200 G-force washers, eco-friendly reversing dryers, and the only local laundromat to offer the Omni Lux UV sanitizing system. This system provides hospital grade disinfection in every load of wash.

“We are excited to open this next generation laundromat in Hialeah. WaveMAX prides itself on being the cleanest laundromat in the nation. Our fully staffed store offers a cleaner, faster, and safer experience than anyone else in Hialeah. Because of our superior equipment and advanced technology, most customers can wash and dry their clothes in under 45 minutes. AND the clothes are completely sanitized!” John & Margarita Cooper

WaveMAX’s self-serve customers can choose from a variety of front load washers and dryers. Our washers range from our HUGE, 8-load machines to our smaller 3-load washers. When drying your clothes, you can also choose from our 35 or 50 lb dryers. For our customers that are in a hurry we offer our drop-off wash, dry and fold service. Have your laundry done in 4 minutes…2 minutes to drop it off and 2 minutes to pick it up.

For more information about WaveMAX Laundry, please visit https://www.wavemaxlaundry.com/hialeah-fl/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083202527050

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/wavemaxhialeah/

WaveMAX Laundry is the largest laundromat franchise in the United States. Founded in Jacksonville, FL in 2013, the company has grown to offer stores from coast to coast within the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.wavemaxlaundry.com.

WaveMAX Laundry
5966 W 16 Avenue Hialeah FL 33012
John Cooper
johnc@wavemaxlaundry.com

John Cooper
WaveMAX Hialeah
+1 305-322-4443
