Jessica Biggs Named Environmental Managing Director at Hylant

TOLEDO, OH, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant has promoted Jessica Biggs to the position of Managing Director, Environmental Risk, the company recently announced. In her new role, this industry veteran will focus on developing relationships, tools and processes to support the growth of this important segment within Hylant.

“We look at clients wholistically,” said Biggs. “With a renewed focus and investment in environmental risk, we will be able to have deeper, more meaningful conversations regarding each company’s entire risk profile. In addition to offering traditional environmental insurance policies, we’ll also be able to develop innovative solutions for difficult-to-address risks.”

Biggs holds undergraduate and graduate degrees with a specialization in environmental science. She began her career as an environmental underwriter and has experience with environmental divisional setup and marketing initiatives with various insurance carriers. As part of her new responsibilities, she will lead efforts to identify strategic opportunities and build critical industry relations that support the growth of this important risk segment. Hylant’s environmental practice team will provide technical support to Hylant sales executives and clients.

Patrick McDaniel, CEO-Specialty Services Group for Hylant, said, “Environmental risk is an important consideration for clients in many industries today. Just as we have done recently with cyber risk, executive risk, captive solutions and global risk, Hylant is investing heavily in the environmental practice in support of our mission: to provide world-class service and solutions to our client family.”

About Hylant. Hylant is among the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the United States, renowned for expertise and high-touch service. Since 1935, they have helped clients identify and address risk-related challenges before they become unmanageable by delivering solutions unique to their circumstances. Hylant offers comprehensive risk management consultation, alternative risk financing services, business insurance brokerage, employee benefits brokerage and consultation, small business insurance and personal insurance services. They provide solutions locally, nationally and internationally. https://hylant.com/