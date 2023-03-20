Family Offices Offer Alternative Financing Opportunities During Turbulent Times

Tightening of credit and rising interest rates have companies looking for alternative sources of capital. Family offices offer an attractive option for many.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the failure of two high-profile banks recently, the question for many companies and real estate professionals now that they have recovered their deposits is, where do they turn for lines of credit that have disappeared? One potential resource that is often overlooked is family offices. FORCE Family Office has been helping introduce companies and developers to family offices for investment opportunities as well as lines of credit that have been reduced or closed off due to recent tightening of the credit market.

“One of our publicly traded clients with $150 million in revenue and $25M in EBITDA had been doing business with SVB until last week,” said Steven Saltzstein, CEO of FORCE Family Office. “While they could recuperate their deposits thanks to the FDIC, their lines of credit have disappeared. They reached out to us and within 48 hours, we introduced them to three different family offices that could fill in that missing credit the bank could no longer provide.”

This is where family offices can make a difference. The experienced FORCE Family Office team has the ear of these family offices and can share intellectual capital and sector opportunities with their network. They provide meaningful introductions to fast-growing private and undervalued public companies, giving the businesses much needed access to an important resource capital.

Family Offices are the future, and FORCE has created a platform where companies can introduce themselves to family offices from all over the world. Their network has grown to include over 200,000 representatives of family offices who can take advantage of this dynamic platform to provide capital companies need for future growth.

About FORCE Family Office

Family Office Research Consulting & Events (FORCE Family Office) is the largest network of deal seeking family offices in the United States. Additionally, FORCE had a substantial and growing presence internationally. In 2022 alone, we hosted more than 160 events and are on pace to exceed that in 2023 and beyond. Our team is dedicated to helping family offices connect with private and public companies for co-investment, research, education, and philanthropy.

