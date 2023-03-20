CHICAGO RESIDENT SOPHIA DIAS RELEASES BULLET PROOF WORLDWIDE RECLAIMING HER LIFE AND DEFINING HER FUTURE

Sophia Dias Bullet Proof Seven Track Album Release

REGGAE INFLUENCED SEVEN TRACK ALBUM BULLET PROOF MAKES INTERNATIONAL BUZZ

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago resident Sophia Dias has released her first album in over twenty-two countries. She began writing these songs while overcoming tremendous trauma living in an abusive household. At the time, she didn't know that the lyrics would become the foundation for an album that is as empowering as it is

provocative. Now her music is being recognized across the globe.

"I hope the music's message will help others find their inner strength and power to take their lives back," explains

Sophia.

The album was produced alongside world-renowned Clive Hunt at Tuff Gong Studios in Jamaica. The music is rich with reggae, avant-garde and afro-fushion influences. Something Sophia has always loved. Listening to these powerful tracks will give you a world vibe – taking you across the globe on a musical ride.

Sophia is coming off a world tour in Jamaica, India, and Japan, representing her first album, Bullet Proof. She's thrilled to have the chance to share her music here in the United States, which she calls home. You can find her new album across all the platforms. Here is a link to them: https://zojak.lnk.to/ghettoarms. Now go watch her music videos from the Bullet Proof Album here: Sophia Dias's Official Youtube.

www.SophiaDias.com

Official Bullet Proof Music Video