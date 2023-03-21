Goats help to Revitalize Post Pandemic San Francisco's Union Square
Value Culture produced the Goat My Valentine celebration and fashion show in Union Square , San Francisco for the 4th year.
Goat My Valentine is about celebrating & helping San Francisco. It was heartwarming to see everyone so happy and smiling as they returned to the heart of the city, Union Square on Valentines Day 2023 ”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco, CA- Union Square San Francisco, long the central hub of community activity in the Bay Area, has recently fallen under intense pressure from increasing crime and homelessness issues. With the pandemic compounding an already difficult and tenuous situation between local business, civic communities and San Francisco's downtown residents, the tension has escalated to historic levels.
— Adam Swig
One group that hopes to change the narrative and identity of historic Union Square is Value Culture who recently hosted Goat My Valentine, a community based event that took place in Union Square on Valentine’s Day 2023. The annual event featured a very unique GOAT Fashion Show and full runway.
The GOATS (Greatest of All Time) of San Francisco’s cultural scene were on display with the goats who manicure the city’s foliage. Senator Scott Wiener, Last Black Man of San Francisco actor Jimmie Fails, Food Network’s House of Fang’s Chef Kathy Fang, San Francisco Anthem Rapper Big Rich and Project Level, Artist Jeremy Fish, Sister Roma of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Philanthropist/Activist Kat Taylor, Writer Broke Ass Stuart, the San Francisco Fire Department, and many other VIPS entertained an exceptionally large crowd by walking the runway with goats! The goats were dressed in customized San Francisco themed fashions with looks including ‘Karl the Fog’, ‘Burning Man’, ‘Drag Goat’ and a ‘Union Square Shopper’ created with authentic Chanel fabric.
Thousands of excited photo snapping onlookers attended the free and all ages event hosted by longtime ABC 7 news anchor Dan Ashley. Special guest Bud E. Luv performed the national anthem, and members of the famed Turf Feinz dance crew performed a halftime show. Along with the fashion show, a giant sourdough bread loaf shaped like a goat was on display from SF’s famous Boudin Bakery. Guests were also treated to complimentary Valentines Day cards from a SnapFiesta photo booth experience.
Created by Value Culture, a non profit organization recently developed by San Francisco native and event entrepreneur Adam Swig, the event partnered with and supports City Grazing, a San Francisco-based goat landscaping nonprofit organization, and was co-hosted with the Union Square Alliance. The goat fashions for the show were designed and created by Britex Fabrics.
Value Culture would like to thank the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department.
To learn more and view content from the event visit www.valueculture.org/goat.
Previous Goat My Valentine events were featured in the San Francisco Chronicle, named the #4 Valentine's Day event by Time Out San Francisco, the #4 Galentine's Date by The Bold Italic, featured by ABC 7 News, the Hoodline Top Pick, and Top Pick by FunCheapSF. The 5th annual event draws thousands of San Franciscans and Bay Area visitors of all ages and backgrounds for an experience of pure joy.
“Goat My Valentine is about celebrating and helping San Francisco. It was heartwarming to see everyone so happy and smiling as they returned to the heart of the city, Union Square on Valentines Day 2023 to be with all the GOATS the Bay Area loves.” Swig said, “The world needs to see how safe and fun Union Square is again, what the Union Square Alliance has done, and what a great place it is to visit. Collaborating with Britex, one of the ‘GOAT’ small businesses of San Francisco, we created some must-see fashion magic with the goats of City Grazing and some of the Greatest of All Time San Franciscans who represent our culture. Truly though, SF is full of GOATs; the community organizers, muni drivers and everyone doing their part to make our city the greatest of all time everyday. Thank You.”
"We at City Grazing were beyond thrilled to partner with Value Culture, the Union Square Alliance, and all of these incredible VIPs in order to show love for the heart of San Francisco and its unmatched cultural icons.” Board Member Cat Rauschuber says, “And of course we are also delighted to showcase and champion the hard work done by our beloved goats to make our city more sustainable and fire resistant! As the last herd residing and grazing in San Francisco, we know a thing or two about being the best at what we do, too!"
“We were thrilled to co-host this year's annual Goat My Valentine event in Union Square, which served to highlight the vibrant culture of San Francisco,” said Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of Union Square Alliance. “This event uniquely showcased the spirited sensibility and talent of our community and provided a wonderful and whimsical opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate their love in the heart of our City.”
Value Culture founded in 2019 by award winner Adam Swig to make a larger positive community impact after years of community service. It’s received national recognition. The mission of Value Culture is to produce and support artistic, educational, charitable, and spiritual events to inspire the next generation to give back to their communities. Value Culture removes barriers to arts, culture, and philanthropy.
City Grazing is dedicated to sustainable land management and fire risk reduction through outreach, education, and implementation of environmentally beneficial goat grazing. The goats live happily on pasture in San Francisco’s Bayview district between the SF Bay Railroad and Bay Natives Nursery.
The Union Square Alliance serves its members and creates a high-quality, complete neighborhood experience by managing and activating public spaces; supporting existing businesses and attracting new investments. and convening, partnering, and advocating for the District’s future success.
Britex Fabrics offers a legendary array of fine fabrics and embellishments, paired with knowledgeable and friendly service. Located in Union Square since 1952, the unique shop features quality wools, couture silks and laces, imported cottons, luscious linens, and distinctive furnishing fabrics along with ribbons, sparkles, notions, a full bridal department, and over 100,000 buttons.
