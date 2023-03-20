FAA Enlists WhiteFox in Effort to Protect Airports from Drones
WhiteFox Defense joins the FAA’s Airport UAS detection and mitigation research program in Atlantic City and Seattle.
Drone sightings near airports are on the rise, and the risk to those in the air is very real. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) selected WhiteFox Defense to join their program testing the most effective drone detection and mitigation technologies.
In an important effort to protect airports, passengers, and crews from unauthorized drones, the FAA’s National Security Programs and Incident Response section is testing drone detection technology that will provide the greater airspace awareness without disrupting other elements of the National Airspace System (NAS). Initial testing took place at Atlantic City Airport, home of the FAA’s William J. Hughes Technical Center, before expanding to additional airports around the country.
“We are honored to be a part of this program and look forward to assisting the FAA in securing our airports,” says Luke Fox, WhiteFox CEO.
WhiteFox’s technology is leading the way in non-disruptive drone airspace security, and the company is no stranger to airport detections. The company’s data was featured in the Wall Street Journal after detecting over 1,200 flights in a single month in LAX airspace.
About WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc.: Headquartered in California, WhiteFox’s mission is to keep the sky open for responsible pilots by creating solutions that advance drone technology for a better world. As the global leader in pioneering the safe integration of drones into society and offering worldwide drone airspace security solutions.
