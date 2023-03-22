CUBIX TO BUILD ‘BOSS OF THE WORLD’ – A DELIGHT FOR CHEERLEADING PATRONS
Cubix Selected as Simulation Game Developer for Epic Cheerleading Game for iOS, Android, and Desktops.
Boss of the world built by Cubix will be a fast-paced and accurate All-Star Cheerleading game.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida, March 21, 2023 – Cubix is set to build a robust game for cheerleading patrons after many months of planning. The game will be a simulation one based on a gymnasium-centric approach, wherein users will act as trainers for the cheerleading teams they build within the game.
— Cubix.co
The game’s algorithm is such that it will account for the types of teams that users build, including the training they give them, the types of clothing they select, the training routines, and much more.
The goal of the entire exercise is to:
• To educate users in an entertaining manner.
• To spread information and insight concerning cheerleading, and its preparation and training.
• To capture a viable and largely untapped market that presents immense potential for exploration.
These aims are based on the need to:
• Create/reinforce a digital space where participants can learn, explore, and perform cheerleading roles.
• Comprehend and explore the importance of training and trainers in a fully-equipped gymnasium.
• Learn and adhere to the idea of goal setting and consistency for performance enhancement.
Cubix has consistently received positive reviews and high ratings at credible rating platforms that highlight brands for their consistency and top performance. Standing out among credible software development companies, Cubix demonstrates a track record of consistent performance and top-notch services that have resulted in major awards and recognitions to their credit.
Cubix Leverages the Latest Technologies and Demonstrates its Expertise
As a well-known software development company specializing in app and game development, Cubix has built several stunning products in the past year.
Advancing its expertise in the NFT game development arena, Cubix recently built MicroPets, MiniPets, Wagmi Games, and Track9.
Furthermore, Cubix has reinforced it its presence and capability by developing state-of-the-art software solutions comprising IoT, Blockchain tech, machine learning, and much more.
Being a technology company, Cubix continues to exceed client expectations with robust digital products and solutions. Positive client feedback and favorable ratings indicate Cubix’ seriousness and efforts toward ensuring client satisfaction. Boss of the World is one more major project Cubix is keen to develop.
About Cubix
With its headquarters in Florida, USA, Cubix serves businesses worldwide with innovative digital products that help them reach their goals. The company revolutionizes businesses digitally with cutting-edge technology and result-oriented solutions. Since 2008, Cubix has helped create tons of mobile games, enterprise-level software, mobile apps, web apps, and websites for businesses in diverse industries. With another achievement to call its own, the company aims to continue producing revolutionary innovations.
