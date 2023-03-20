The WiTT Group Partners With Tyler Robinson Foundation To Fight Pediatric Cancer

Partnering with the WiTT platform will allow us to broaden our reach and provide an additional free tool to families dealing with the challenges of a pediatric cancer diagnosis.” — Kim Gradisher, CEO of TRF

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WiTT Group™, Inc., a company focused on solving the non-clinical challenges cancer patients face as they go through treatment, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF), the nonprofit organization of GRAMMY® Award-winning band Imagine Dragons dedicated to supporting children battling pediatric cancer. Through the partnership, TRF will promote the WiTT Support Registry™ to patients to help them get the non-clinical support they need while going through treatment.

“We are honored to partner with Kim and her team at TRF to provide their patients with a solution that will make it easy for them to ask for help without feeling as though they are being a burden or an imposition on others, and give those that want to help, the visibility into what the families need. Dealing with cancer is a huge burden for any adult, but being a parent who needs to be there for their child with cancer is an even greater burden. Our hope is that our platform, and our collaboration with TRF, will ease the burden on parents, and allow them to focus on what is most important, their child,” said Rahul Mahadevan, Founder & CEO of the WiTT Group, Inc.

“At TRF, our mission is to provide our families with financial and emotional support as they cope with the tragedy of a pediatric cancer diagnosis by offsetting out-of-pocket life expenses. Many pediatric cancer families will have at least one parent who either cuts back on work or stops working altogether to support their child, creating an overwhelming burden on families,” said Kim Gradisher, CEO of TRF. “Knowing there are many families dealing with pediatric cancer who need support, we believe the WiTT platform will be an additional resource they can use. Partnering with the WiTT platform will allow us to broaden our reach and provide an additional free tool to families dealing with the challenges of a pediatric cancer diagnosis.”

“83% of families with a child with cancer will experience some level of financial hardship and rely on friends, family, colleagues, and incredible organizations like TRF to help them through these trying times. We are proud to have created a solution that will help organizations like TRF offer another resource that will alleviate some of the burdens facing the families they help,” added Rahul.

WiTT’s Support Registry platform de-stigmatizes asking for help by combining the personalized needs of a patient with the simplicity of a wedding registry and leveraging a financial tool to facilitate payments, thereby making it easy for a patient to ask, but more importantly, making their needs visible to those that want to help.

The WiTT Group partners with a variety of organizations including non-profits, cancer support groups, hospitals, providers, employers and church groups to use its WiTT Support Registry platform. These organizations help identify patients in need who can use the platform to create a personal support registry of financial and non-financial needs, and make their registry visible to their friends and family. This not only makes it easy for a patient to ask for support, but it also makes it easy for those that want to support a patient to know exactly what they can do to help. The platform is free to patients.

About The WiTT Group, Inc.

The WiTT Group, Inc. is focused on solving the non-clinical challenges (financial and non-financial) patients face as they go through treatment. The company offers a unique Support Registry platform which empowers patients to get the support they need, as well as make it easy to ask for and receive help. WiTT, which stands for “We’re in This Together,” combines the simplicity of a wedding registry with the personalized needs of a patient and a financial tool, into an easy-to-use platform. WiTT’s initial focus is on cancer care. More information on the WiTT Group can be found at www.wittforever.com. You can also follow The WiTT Group on Facebook and Instagram at @wittforever, @WiTTSupportTeam on Twitter, and The WiTT Group on LinkedIn.

About Tyler Robinson Foundation

Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF) helps strengthen families financially and emotionally as they cope with the tragedy of a pediatric cancer diagnosis by providing grants specifically to offset out-of-pocket life expenses. TRF is the nonprofit organization of the GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum selling band Imagine Dragons. TRF meets a critical need in communities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia and Africa. Each year, one in 285 children are diagnosed with cancer. While many pediatric cancer organizations focus on growing awareness and support for families with the physical and emotional toll of a diagnosis, the huge financial hardship cancer treatment places on families is rarely discussed. More than 85% of every dollar TRF raises goes right to families in need. For more information visit TRF.org.

# # #

Media Contact:

David Gutierrez for the WiTT Group, (847) 533-5082, davidg1027@gmail.com