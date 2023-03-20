Whitney McWhorter & McWhorter Foundation Announce $10Million Philanthropic commitment to Educational/Nutrition Programs
PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES , March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whitney McWhorter and The McWhorter Foundation Announce a $10Million Philanthropic commitment to Educational Enrichment and Educational Nutrition Programs.
American Business magnate ( C.K. McWhorter) & Wife & Philanthropist ( Whitney McWhorter ) at Oscar De La Renta Spring release 2023 Palm beach
McWhorter and the McWhorter Foundation are proud to announce a $10million philanthropic commitment to educational enrichment and educational nutrition programs starting in the South Florida area. This commitment is to providing high-quality education and resources to children in underserved communities in the South Florida region.
McWhorter Foundation will be focused on supporting organizations that are dedicated to improving the outcomes of students lives in underprivileged communities. The Foundation will be partnering with local education organizations to provide academic programs, mentor opportunities, and after-school enrichment activities. In addition, the McWhorter Foundation will also be providing funding for programs that promote healthy eating and nutrition.
Whitney McWhorter and the McWhorter Foundation are thrilled to announce this 10 million commitment to support education and nutritional enrichment ," said a spokesperson for the McWhorter Foundation. "We know that education is the key to unlocking opportunities and improving the future of these children in underserved communities, and we believe that every child deserves access to a high-quality and healthy food options. We are committed to working with local organizations to help make this a reality in our community."
The McWhorter Foundation has a long-standing commitment to philanthropy supporting local communities. This latest commitment builds on that legacy and is a reflection of the McWhorter Family the McWhorter Foundation's continued dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of children and families in need.
Organizations in the South Florida area interested in partnering with the McWhorter Foundation can learn more by visiting the Foundation's website at www.McWhorter.Foundation
