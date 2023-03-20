Marion County Man Charged in Rapes of Children

(MARION, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Marion County Sheriff Matt Bayles today announced the indictment and arrest of a Marion County man on multiple rape charges involving children.

Michael Ray Stith, 49, of Prospect, was indicted in Marion County Common Pleas Court and taken into custody last week.

Stith was charged with seven counts of rape, each a first-degree felony, in an indictment that was unsealed today. The charges specify that the victim(s) were less than 13 years old.

The case, investigated by the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, remains an active investigation. Detectives believe there may be additional victims with information about Stith, who has connections to Marion and Crawford counties.

Anyone with information about Stith and these allegations is encouraged to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 740-382-8244 ext. 5114 or BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446). Tips may also be submitted anonymously online.

Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan’s office is prosecuting the case.

Indictments merely contain allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Hear from the attorney general:

“We believe there may be other victims…we’re asking that anyone with knowledge call the BCI tip line…”

