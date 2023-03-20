Global Clinical Diagnostics Market Size & Analysis
Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Clinical Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from USD 69.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 95.8 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028.
Major driving factors include changes in the lifestyle of individuals who lead unhealthy lives, which has resulted in a surge in diabetes, hypertension, and other cardiovascular problems, as well as continued advancement in the industry and the advent of contemporary apparatus.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Clinical Diagnostics Market - Forecast to 2028''
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the lipid panel segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application outlook, the instrument segment holds the largest share of the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Hologic Inc., Qiagen NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Quest Diagnostics Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the global clinical diagnostic market.
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/clinical-diagnostic-market-3820
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Lipid Panel
- Liver Panel
- Renal Panel
- Complete Blood Count
- Electrolyte Testing
- Infectious Disease Testing
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hospital Laboratory
- Diagnostic Laboratory
- Point-of-care Testing
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/ Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com