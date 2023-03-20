Global Clinical Diagnostics Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Clinical Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from USD 69.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 95.8 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028.



Major driving factors include changes in the lifestyle of individuals who lead unhealthy lives, which has resulted in a surge in diabetes, hypertension, and other cardiovascular problems, as well as continued advancement in the industry and the advent of contemporary apparatus.

The Global Clinical Diagnostics Market spans 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the lipid panel segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the instrument segment holds the largest share of the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Hologic Inc., Qiagen NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Quest Diagnostics Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the global clinical diagnostic market.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Lipid Panel

Liver Panel

Renal Panel

Complete Blood Count

Electrolyte Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospital Laboratory

Diagnostic Laboratory

Point-of-care Testing

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

