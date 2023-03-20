IHRDC Announces Management Changes

Bradford Donohue Named President and CEO Founder David Donohue Elevated to Chairman

IHRDC, a leader in training and competency development for the worldwide oil and gas industry for more than 54 years, announced today the appointment of Bradford Donohue, VP of Competency Management, as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. The company's founder, Dr. David Donohue, is stepping into a new role as Chairman.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005470/en/

In a related move, the IHRDC board promoted both Timothy Donohue and Kimberly Kavanaugh as Executive Vice Presidents. They will each continue to manage the e-Learning Solutions Group and Instructional Programs, respectively, while assuming additional roles in the overall management of the growing enterprise as part of the leadership change.

A graduate of the University of Virginia with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from the Darden Graduate School of Business Administration, "Brad" Donohue has filled a variety of operational and management roles during his 19 years with IHRDC. He was the program developer and lead instructor for the company's Petroleum Economics and Risk Assessment course and founded IHRDC Nigeria, adding 25% growth to IHRDC's revenue. From 2005 to the present, as Vice President and Treasurer, he has managed the corporation's financial operations, investor relations, and financial strategy.

Brad Donohue has led the Competency Management business unit, establishing the strategy for creating the framework, methodology and resources for this pioneering service. He oversaw the design and development of CMS Online, IHRDC's industry-leading competency management software system, as it was adopted by oil and gas companies and industry professional societies to measure, manage and enhance workforce performance. In the process he has developed a unique perspective on the most effective ways for companies to measure, track and improve the competence of their employees.

"In my role, I am most happy working directly with clients to learn what works best for them and helping them to achieve their business goals through learning and development activities. I am excited to continue my client work as I assume the role of IHRDC President and CEO," he said. "The IHRDC team and I have developed a global perspective on the fine points of shaping workforce performance, ensuring company compliance and developing their talent to deliver desired operational results. We are now expanding our services beyond the oil and gas industry to assist all clients with the Energy Transition and develop new clients outside of our traditional oil and gas focus."

This transition to Chairman for industry icon David Donohue represents the culmination of decades of innovation and leadership at the helm of IHRDC. He combined a PhD in petroleum and natural gas engineering from Penn State University and his law degree from Boston College Law School with hands-on industry experience, in research and operations with Exxon, and four years of teaching and research on the faculty of Penn State University, to form IHRDC in 1969. His vision was to develop effective ways for industry personnel to expand their knowledge and skills whether it be in technology, operations, business essentials or leadership. He was able to do this through a dedication to innovation, using the latest in learning technology, and a corporate commitment to excellence.

During his tenure, thousands of industry technologists, managers and executives around the world have relied on IHRDC's many learning resources, and, during that time, he never stopped building. The company started with a handful of lecture-based oil and gas courses taught by specialists, and soon evolved to published books, industry-supported video-based learning libraries, challenging learning simulation games, competency management software systems, online virtual mentoring programs, remote group classes, anytime-anywhere streaming video and more than 1,500 internet-based courses accessed daily by thousands of learners in pursuit of professional and operational excellence.

"I am very proud of what we have accomplished during my 54 years as President of IHRDC. We started with a vision to provide highly effective training for graduates throughout their careers and today we are developing the knowledge, skills and competencies of thousands of professionals each year through the use of our many innovative products and services." says Dave Donohue. "This has all been accomplished through the hard work and dedication to excellence of a long list of talented and highly motivated employees and the continuing support of our many worldwide clients. It has been a wonderful journey!"

Now, he says, "As I hand over the reins to the next generation, I have absolute confidence in Brad 's many skills and leadership talents to continue and expand our mission. He is the right leader for IHRDC, and he has a proven team in Tim and Kim and our other senior managers that he can rely upon. As I assume the role as Chairman, I know our many customers around the globe will feel they are in good hands."

About IHRDC

International Human Resources Development Corporation (www.ihrdc.com) has been a global leader in training and competency management for the oil and gas industry for more than 54 years, offering the best Instructional Programs, e- Learning and Knowledge Solutions, and Competency Management products and services available to the industry today. IHRDC is the proud three-time recipient of the "Petroleum Industry Training Provider of the Year Award" from the Getenergy organization, the "Interactive Media Awards" 2016 and 2017 Best In Class in the Energy category, the 2019 Gold AVA Awards, 18 Telly Awards, and the Corporate Award for Excellence in Distance Learning. The company is headquartered in Boston, USA with offices in London, Amsterdam, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, and Lagos.

IHRDC

535 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116 USA

www.ihrdc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005470/en/