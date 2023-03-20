DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Customers Whose Personal Data May Be Compromised By Independent Living Systems’ Data Breach

/EIN News/ -- NEWTOWN, Pa., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Independent Living Systems (“ILS” or the “Company”) resulting from a data breach that occurred from June 30 to July 5, 2022. The data breach affected more than 4.2 million individuals.



Background on Independent Living Systems

ILS is a healthcare administration and solutions provider. Its subsidiaries include Florida Community Care LLC and HPMP of Florida Inc. d/b/a Florida Complete Care.

What happened?

Between June 30 and July 5, 2022, ILS learned that an unauthorized party that was found on their network was able to access customer data. ILS conducted a study and on January 17, 2023, it began notifying customers of the breach.

Some of the customer data may have included name, address, date of birth, driver’s license, state identification, social security number, financial account information, medical record number, Medicare or Medicaid information CIN#, mental or physical treatment/condition information, food delivery information, diagnosis code or diagnosis information, admission/discharge date, prescription information, billing/claims information and health insurance information.

How can I protect my personal data?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Regal data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

