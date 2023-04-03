Dravet Syndrome Foundation Announces Board Changes

New President, Vice President, and Secretary; Thanks to our Outgoing Board President; and a New Board Member Welcome
CHERRY HILL, NJ, US, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) today announced a new board president, vice president, and secretary, as well as a new board member who will each help to support the organization’s work in the field of Dravet syndrome. Dravet syndrome, previously known as Severe Myoclonic Epilepsy of Infancy (SMEI), is a rare form of intractable treatment-resistant epilepsy that begins in infancy and proceeds with accumulating morbidity that significantly impacts individuals throughout their lifetime. It is a rare disease with an estimated incidence rate of 1:15,700.
Board president, Kate Hintz, will be stepping down from the board after completing two terms on April 1, 2023. Said DSF Executive Director Mary Anne Meskis, “On behalf of the entire organization, I want to express our gratitude to Kate, who has concluded her service as board president. She has been a valued board member who provided visionary leadership for the staff and board. We wish Kate the best in future endeavors and welcome her continued engagement with DSF.”
DSF elected Theron E. Odlaug, PhD, as its new board president. Dr. Odlaug has served on the DSF board since 2019, most recently as board vice president. Ross Nicholas, former board secretary, will now serve as the board’s vice president, and board member Clare Carey will assume the role of board secretary. Josh Goldman will continue as treasurer. Our newest board member, Brad Galer, MD, began his three-year term with DSF effective April 1, 2023, and can serve a maximum of two terms. Dr. Galer was formerly with Zogenix and is now the CMO at Rapport Therapeutics.
Dr. Odlaug commented, ”I am humbled and excited to take on this new role with DSF and look forward to continuing to work with the board and Mary Anne as she leads her team. We strive for better outcomes with new treatments and one day a cure for those with Dravet syndrome. We are excited to add our newest board member who will bring a unique perspective and expertise. We have aimed to ensure our board represents Dravet syndrome caregivers but also experts in the field, and Dr. Galer will only make our board stronger.”
About Dravet Syndrome Foundation:
Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to aggressively raise funds for Dravet syndrome and related epilepsies; to support and fund research; increase awareness; and to provide support to affected individuals and families. Since its inception in 2009, DSF has awarded over $6.7M in research grant awards and over $210K in patient assistance grants. More information is available at www.dravetfoundation.org.
