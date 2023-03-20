Short-Term Rental Platforms Market: Regaining Its Glory | Airbnb, TurnKey, FlipKey
Stay up to date with Short-Term Rental Platforms Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
Short-Term Rental Platforms research study defines the market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecasts the values for the next 6 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Short-Term Rental Platforms Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Short-Term Rental Platforms Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Airbnb, Booking.com, HOMEAWAY / VRBO, TripAdvisor, Expedia, HomeToGo, Tripping, OYO (India), Sonder, TurnKey, FlipKey, Hotels.com, StayAlfred, Homestay.com, OneFineStay, Interhome, 9flats, Vacasa, Marriott Homes & Villas, Agoda, Getaway & Plum Guide.
— Criag Francis
Get free access to sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3308023-short-term-rental-platforms-market
Short-Term Rental Platforms Market Overview:
The study provides a detailed outlook vital to keep market knowledge up to date segmented by China Short-Term Rental Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), 1-3 Days Tourist Rentals, 3-8 Days Tourist Rentals & Longer Time Business Travellers, , Cloud-based & On-premise, and 18+ countries across the globe along with insights on emerging & major players. If you want to analyze different companies involved in the Short-Term Rental Platforms industry according to your targeted objective or geography we offer customization according to your requirements.
Short-Term Rental Platforms Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029
Short-Term Rental Platforms research study defines the market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecasts the values for the next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Short-Term Rental Platforms industry including market share, market size (value and volume 2018-2022, and forecast to 2029) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters to and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Short-Term Rental Platforms which includes drivers & restraining factors that help estimate the future growth outlook of the market.
The segments and sub-section of Short-Term Rental Platforms market is shown below:
The Study is segmented by the following Product/Service Type: , Cloud-based & On-premise
Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: China Short-Term Rental Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), 1-3 Days Tourist Rentals, 3-8 Days Tourist Rentals & Longer Time Business Travellers
Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Total Short-Term Rental Platforms Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%), Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:, Airbnb, Booking.com, HOMEAWAY / VRBO, TripAdvisor, Expedia, HomeToGo, Tripping, OYO (India), Sonder, TurnKey, FlipKey, Hotels.com, StayAlfred, Homestay.com, OneFineStay, Interhome, 9flats, Vacasa, Marriott Homes & Villas, Agoda, Getaway & Plum Guide
Important years considered in the Short-Term Rental Platforms study:
Historical year – 2018-2022; Base year – 2022; Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]
Buy Short-Term Rental Platforms research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3308023
If opting for the Global version of Short-Term Rental Platforms Market; then the below country analysis would be included:
• North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)
• the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Questions Answered with this Study
1) What makes Short-Term Rental Platforms Market feasible for long-term investment?
2) Know value chain areas where players can create value?
3) Teritorry that may see a steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?
4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?
5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Short-Term Rental Platforms market?
6) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?
7) How influencing are factors driving the demand of Short-Term Rental Platforms in the next few years?
8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Short-Term Rental Platforms market growth?
9) What strategies of big players help them acquire a share in a mature market?
10) How Technology and Customer-Centric Innovation is bringing big Change in Short-Term Rental Platforms Market?
There are 15 Chapters to display the Short-Term Rental Platforms Market
Chapter 1, Overview to describe Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Short-Term Rental Platforms market, Applications [China Short-Term Rental Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), 1-3 Days Tourist Rentals, 3-8 Days Tourist Rentals & Longer Time Business Travellers], Market Segment by Types , Cloud-based & On-premise;
Chapter 2, the objective of the study.
Chapter 3, Research methodology, measures, assumptions, and analytical tools
Chapters 4 and 5, Short-Term Rental Platforms Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels, Value Chain Analysis
Chapters 6 and 7, show the Short-Term Rental Platforms Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;
Chapters 8 and 9, show Five forces (bargaining power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants, and market conditions;
Chapters 10 and 11, show analysis by regional segmentation [Global Short-Term Rental Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Regions and countries, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Competitor Analysis & The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:], comparison, leading countries, and opportunities; Customer Behaviour
Chapter 12, identifies the major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision-makers;
Chapters 13 and 14, are about the competitive landscape (classification and Market Ranking)
Chapter 15, deals with Short-Term Rental Platforms Market sales channel, research findings, conclusion, appendix, and data source.
Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3308023-short-term-rental-platforms-market
Thanks for showing interest in Short-Term Rental Platforms Industry Research Publication; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, United States, GCC, Southeast Asia, Europe, APAC, Japan, United Kingdom, India or China, etc
About Author:
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events, and experience that assist in decision-making.
Contact Us :
Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited
Phone: +1 434 322 0091
sales@htfmarketreport.com
Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ +1 434-322-0091
craig.francis@htfmarketreport.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn