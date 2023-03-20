West Virginia Delegation Stands Up for Domestic Hardwood Plywood Producers

March 17, 2023

Washington, DC – This week, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV), sent a letter to U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to ensure the protection of domestic hardwood plywood manufacturers, following concern that manufacturing in this sector has been disrupted in recent years due to China’s unfair import practices.

“The Coalition’s five-member companies employ thousands of men and women across the United States and hardwood plywood is an important product for U.S. consumers and domestic manufacturers,” the lawmakers wrote. “The hardwood plywood and veneer industry is specifically important to West Virginia. However, I am concerned that manufacturing in this sector has been disrupted in recent years due to some unfair import practices.”

“We ask that the Department take careful consideration to ensure that producers and importers of subsidized Chinese hardwood plywood largely assembled in Vietnam are complying with the lawful payment of duties, including those companies that did not fully cooperate with Commerce’s scope investigations,” the lawmakers continued.

The full letter is available below or here.