Human Remains Found in Gallia County Identified

(GALLIPOLIS, Ohio) — Human remains discovered nine days ago in Gallia County have been identified as those of Koby Roush, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin announced today.

Roush, a Perry County resident, was last seen alive in Jackson, Ohio, on July 6, 2020, when he was 24 years old. His vehicle was found six days later on Mount Carmel Road in Gallia County.

“My hope is that this identification brings a measure of closure to Koby’s loved ones,” Yost said. “I am grateful for the BCI agents and analysts who work diligently to bring the missing home.”

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) investigated Roush’s disappearance in partnership with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio Department of Public Safety, all of which participated in searches for Roush.

“First and foremost, I want to express my sincere sympathy to the family of Koby Roush,” Sheriff Champlin said. “Not only have they lost someone whom they loved dearly; they have spent almost two years seeking closure, and I know that every day has felt like an eternity to them. I want to thank BCI for continuing to work this investigation since Koby’s disappearance. Investigations such as this one are not easy, as it has spanned multiple jurisdictions with no clear answer anywhere along way.”

On March 11, 2023, an outdoorsman searching for shed whitetail antlers discovered human remains in Gallia County and notified local authorities. BCI’s Crime Scene Unit processed the scene, and the remains were submitted to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for identification. Dental records confirmed them to be Koby Roush’s.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

