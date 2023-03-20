Dr. Brandon Lingenfelter is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
Dr. Brandon Lingenfelter has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients.
THE TRUSTED AWARD by women, for all.”PRINCETON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Lingenfelter strives to enhance his patient's quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results. Choosing the right healthcare provider can be a daunting decision for women. Not only must physicians be knowledgeable in their field of expertise, but they must also bring peace of mind at various stages of a woman's life. Dr. Lingenfelter welcomes all patients and looks forward to becoming a lifelong partner in your long-term happiness and health.
Delia Passi, Founder of the Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
ABOUT FIRM/ADVISOR
Problems in women’s health arise every day and it’s important to have a reliable doctor capable and ready to assist you. Fortunately, Dr. Brandon M. Lingenfelter offers expert care to women of all ages in Princeton, West Virginia, and the surrounding area. He attended the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg and received his doctorate in reproductive physiology from West Virginia University in Morgantown. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Reading Health Systems in Philadelphia. Brandon M. Lingenfelter, DO, Ph.D., located in Princeton, West Virginia, is here to help make sure your health is never in question.
https://www.brandonlingenfelterdo.com/
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that include relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patient’s health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
