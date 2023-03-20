Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,297 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 389,913 in the last 365 days.

Packaging Corporation of America Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Packaging Corporation of America PKG will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss first quarter 2023 results. The conference call leader will be Mark Kowlzan. First quarter earnings results will be released after the market closes on Monday, April 24, 2023.

To access the conference call, you may pre-register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10173949/f56146fa14. Once you have registered, you will receive your dial-in number. When dialing in the day of the call, please ask to join the Packaging Corporation of America earnings call.

If you prefer not to pre-register, you may dial in the day of the call using these toll-free numbers: 866-777-2509 (U.S.), 866-605-3852 (Canada) or 412-317-5413 (International) by 8:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). Please ask to join the Packaging Corporation of America earnings call.

A replay of the call will also be available from April 25, 2023 until May 9, 2023. To access the recording, please dial toll free 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (International). The replay Access Code is: 5863789.

This call will also be webcast and accessible at PCA's website at www.packagingcorp.com. Please go to the Investor Relations tab to access the call.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 89 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005528/en/

You just read:

Packaging Corporation of America Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more