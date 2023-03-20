Catalyst Power and JCD Solar Consulting, LLC Launch Strategic Partnership for Community Solar

Catalyst Power will Serve as Exclusive Marketer, Aggregator and Servicer for All Future JCD Solar Consulting, LLC Community Solar Projects: Community Solar Saves Businesses Up to 10% on their Energy Bills

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, and JCD Solar Consulting, LLC , a leader in the solar project development market, have finalized a strategic partnership agreement to maximize the marketing, aggregation, and servicing for community solar projects. With the agreement, Catalyst Power has made a minority equity investment in and will be the exclusive offtake provider for community solar for future JCD Solar Consulting, LLC community solar projects. Catalyst Power utilizes a unique strategy to fill community solar subscriptions, instead of relying on a single large "anchor" subscriber–typically a large business–Catalyst Power recruits a diverse group of smaller companies. Multiple smaller subscribers provide community solar projects a safer, more resilient foundation of support while spreading solar's benefits to a wider community of local businesses. Community solar programs provide residents and businesses the opportunity to save up to 10% on their utility bills while supporting local green energy development. JCD Solar Consulting, LLC has developed 75 MW (DC) of utility scale and community solar with a development pipeline of 100 MW (DC).

"We're thrilled to be partnering with JCD Solar Consulting, LLC to ensure community solar projects are fully subscribed–and that small and mid-sized businesses can reap the many benefits of local solar. Catalyst Power is committed to helping commercial and industrial businesses access clean energy solutions that deliver savings, and community solar programs are among the easiest ways for them to save money while supporting the local community," said Gabe Philips, CEO of Catalyst Power.

"Catalyst Power is a fantastic partner and they've shown a unique effectiveness in fully subscribing for community solar projects. We look forward to working with them to drive down the costs of subscriber acquisition and management to increase savings for our subscribers and spread the benefits of solar to more small and mid-sized businesses," said Donna Jones, Partner and Manager of JCD Solar Consulting, LLC.

Community solar projects are a collective array of panels installed in an offsite location, which produces clean solar energy. Almost any business in the area can access its benefits and receive credits toward their electric bills. Community solar offers local, clean energy that can often offset a portion of a business's electric bill through bill credits with predictable rates and terms without subscribers having to install solar onsite.

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, customized Connected Microgrid solutions, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: www.catalystpower.com

About BP Energy Partners, LLC:

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas based growth-oriented private equity firm. Since inception, BPEP has focused on a lower carbon future by establishing and growing sustainable and responsible companies in the natural gas value chain including infrastructure, power, logistics, transportation, environmental services, renewable natural gas, midstream, and distribution. BPEP will also invest in low carbon energy solutions and renewables. BPEP collaborates with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, project developers, and experienced management teams to provide patient capital, financial and operating expertise, and deep industry relationships. BPEP currently manages over $550 million in committed capital and is actively investing in new opportunities. More information can be found at www.bpenergypartners.com.

