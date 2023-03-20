"Evolve School of Learning" Using Creative Fund Raising Efforts

Evolve Foundation Corp. is raising funds for Evolve School of Learning for the Tampa Bay area. The school is designed to support children and young adults at their own level and help them transition into adulthood. This school is making a plea to gain the attention of the fundraising efforts of pop star during her upcoming Eras Tour.

TAMPA, Fla., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolve School of Learning's founders are April Hurley and Lindsey Meyer. Meyer and Hurley also co-founded "Bridging The Gap Therapy Solutions" (BTG), a clinic that serves the needs of individuals with various disabilities, challenging behaviors, and emotional disorders. "Bridging the Gap aims to transition kids into schools that support children and young adults at their level, said Hurley.

"It was evident from the onset there was a shortage of these private schools in the Tampa Bay Area. We could not ignore so many of our families who have come to us with their stories of disappointment, abandonment, and rejection from public and private schools alike," added Meyer. "We are challenging ourselves to create a school community that embraces each individual, respects and builds on each person's abilities, supports them in the classroom and the community, and is still a part of their lives as they transition into adulthood." The School will open in August 2023.

Parents and therapists created Evolve Foundation Corp. to support the mission and build Evolve School of Learning. Michelle Crespi, a founding member of Evolve Foundation Corp., realized that Taylor Swift was coming to Tampa Bay during Autism Awareness month. "We have ambitious goals committed to supporting the growth and development of Evolve School of Learning," said Crespi. Crespi, a speech therapist who has worked alongside BTG for years, had several students draw pictures of Swift with her famed guitar.

Evolve School of Learning will offer students the opportunity to be surrounded by an environment of acceptance and understanding while equipping them with the skills to become strong and empowered individuals as they transition into adulthood and the community. "We will also create tailored learning plans for each student to develop the skills and passions necessary for long-term success," added Hurley. "Our ultimate goal is to be the catalyst of success for the students we serve by ensuring their social and emotional well-being."

Evolve Foundation still has a lot to accomplish. They are hiring Florida Certified teachers for the Fall 2023 school year. In addition, they are raising funds to support the School construction, classroom furniture, materials and supplies, and outdoor playground with a safety fence. Those interested in donating can do so by going to evolvefoundationcorp.org/

