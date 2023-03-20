MythCraft Tabletop RPG Shatters Expectations, Reaching Kickstarter Goal in Just 3 Hours
The creators of MythCraft, an innovative and immersive tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG), are thrilled to announce that their Kickstarter campaign success.ELKHAR, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The creators of MythCraft, an innovative and immersive tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG), are thrilled to announce that their Kickstarter campaign reached its funding goal in a staggering 3 hours yesterday. This impressive milestone highlights the enthusiasm and support from the gaming community for MythCraft's unique and engaging gaming experience.
MythCraft is a groundbreaking TTRPG that offers players unparalleled freedom and flexibility in character creation, a dynamic Action Points (AP) system, and a Spell Points system, all set within a rich, immersive world. The game features extensive occupation and profession trees, 49 specialized skills, and a talent point system for limitless customization options.
This remarkable achievement underscores the anticipation for MythCraft's release, as well as the dedication of its creators to provide a top-tier gaming experience. By reaching its funding goal so quickly, MythCraft has set the stage for the fulfillment of its various Kickstarter pledge rewards, which include early access to the Discord server, playtest access, website and book credits, and the Core Rulebook.
The campaign's stretch goals promise even more exciting content for backers, such as additional campaign settings, character options, physical products, and more. MythCraft is committed to supporting third-party content creators. The MythCraft team would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to their backers for the tremendous support and enthusiasm they have shown. The campaign's success bodes well for the game's continued development and expansion, with fulfillment set to begin in January 2024. For more information about MythCraft, please visit the Kickstarter page and follow the project's social media channels for the latest updates.
About MythCraft:
MythCraft is an innovative tabletop RPG that offers players a versatile and engaging gaming experience. Designed with a focus on customization and immersion, MythCraft delivers a high-quality adventure for tabletop enthusiasts everywhere.
MythCraft Kickstarter
Andrea Casuras
MythCraft
info@quasirealhouse.com