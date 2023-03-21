Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,981 in the last 365 days.

Jafeco Media Launches to Provide Creative Digital Solutions to free business owners from the status quo

Jafeco Media is here to help you find the solutions you need to create the life you want.”
— Jason Feltman
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jafeco Media, has launched with the aim of helping business owners multiply their impact, create more freedom, and escape the status quo. The CEO of Jafeco Media, Jason Feltman, is a husband, father of four, and successful entrepreneur who is passionate about providing creative solutions for business owners far beyond what you’d get with your “typical marketing agency”.

Early on in his career, Jason struggled with burnout while juggling being a CEO and being a great father and husband. Knowing that his businesses had a message that people needed to hear, leaning into his faith, and ultimately believing in himself were what got him through the challenging times.

With the help of many incredible mentors and colleagues, Jason was inspired to forge a new path in entrepreneurship to help other people struggling like he was to find solutions that would free them from the status quo.

"If you are a business owner who feels like there is no light at the end of the tunnel, and often feels like, “this is just how it is''... long days, no time for family or relationships… This is what I signed up for. Jason wants you to know that there is another way," said a spokesperson for Jafeco Media.

Jafeco Media provides digital marketing solutions to businesses so that they can focus on what they do best while having an ally in their corner to help with the things that drain them. The company's goal is to help entrepreneurs create a work-life balance that allows them to spend time with their families while growing their businesses.

"I realized that there is truly an art to running a business, and it can be an avenue for your creativity unlike any other," said Jason Feltman. "Jafeco Media is here to help you find the solutions you need to create the life you want. We provide creative digital solutions so you can multiply your impact, create more freedom, and escape the status quo."

For more information, please visit Jafeco Media's website at https://www.jafeco.com.

Kalyca Zarich
Jafeco Media
+1 714-844-5867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Jafeco Media Launches to Provide Creative Digital Solutions to free business owners from the status quo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more