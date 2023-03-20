Drummond requests additional time for agreement in water pollution case

OKLAHOMA CITY (March 17, 2023) – A federal judge today granted Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond an additional 90 days to reach an agreement that would resolve an 18-year-old lawsuit over poultry litter pollution in state watersheds.

Oklahoma Northern District Judge Gregory Frizzell on Jan. 18 decided in favor of Oklahoma in its lawsuit against poultry companies for environmental damage to state waters, particularly the Illinois River watershed and Lake Tenkiller. At that time, the judge set a March 17 deadline for the Office of the Attorney General to forge an agreement with the 11 poultry companies and subsidiaries.

Drummond said the additional days are necessary to fulfill the judge’s directive.

“We have had lengthy and productive discussions with the poultry companies about a resolution that both looks to the future and mitigates past damages,” he said.

“The poultry industry has made significant improvements over the years in its litter abatement process, and I am hopeful we can craft a plan that protects Oklahoma’s natural resources without placing unreasonable burdens on the companies.”